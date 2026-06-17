XCMG Showcases Zero-Carbon Smart Mining Solutions at AMM-2026 to Support Central Asia's Mining Transformation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Group recently showcased its zero-carbon smart mining solutions at the 16th Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress (AMM-2026) in Astana, Kazakhstan, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting the green and intelligent transformation of the mining industry in Central Asia.

XCMG Showcases Zero-Carbon Smart Mining Solutions at AMM-2026, Deepening Its Presence in Kazakhstan

Held from June 11 to 12, AMM-2026 brought together more than 1,500 delegates from 16 countries, serving as an influential international platform for the mining and metallurgy sectors. Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, attended the plenary session at the invitation of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the congress, XCMG delivered a keynote presentation and released its Zero-Carbon Smart Mining Solution, demonstrating its integrated capabilities in complete sets of green electric equipment and smart mining technologies.

On June 12, XCMG also hosted a dedicated zero-carbon smart mining solutions forum in Astana. The forum focused on the green transformation and intelligent upgrading needs of mines in Central Asia, bringing together local mining enterprises for in-depth discussions on zero-carbon mine development and the implementation of smart technologies in mining operations.

"The global mining industry is accelerating its transition toward greener and smarter operations," said Yang. "XCMG remains committed to advancing this transformation with integrated equipment portfolios and solutions that make mines smarter and operations more sustainable. We will continue to deepen our presence across Central Asia and further strengthen our roots in Kazakhstan, working with global partners to support local mining development and engineering construction with safe, reliable, efficient and energy-saving products and integrated solutions."

From June 10 to 13, Yang also joined a Jiangsu provincial delegation on a visit to Kazakhstan. At the China (Jiangsu)-Kazakhstan Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference held in Astana on June 12, Yang spoke as a representative of Jiangsu enterprises and shared XCMG's practical experience in serving mining customers in Kazakhstan.

At a lead-zinc mine in Karaganda Region, XCMG equipment was required to operate around the clock under demanding working conditions, including a 5-kilometer uphill haul route, extreme temperature fluctuations and high abrasion from sharp ore. XCMG's technical team conducted on-site assessments of the operating environment and customer requirements before developing a customized solution. After six months of field testing, the per-vehicle daily transport volume exceeded the design standard by 12 percent, and the customer designated the model as a main operating vehicle and placed additional batch orders.

At the Pustynnoye gold mine, two XCMG pure electric loaders have achieved an average daily operation time of 15 hours, with peak continuous operation exceeding 20 hours. The machines are among the first pure electric mining machines in Kazakhstan to enter routine operation, supporting the implementation of XCMG's unmanned fleet and full-scenario electrification solutions in the local mining sector and demonstrating how electrified mining equipment can support operational efficiency and environmental performance.

XCMG entered the Kazakhstan market in 2001. Its products now cover cranes, earthmoving machinery, road machinery, excavators, piling machinery and special-purpose vehicles, with cumulative exports of more than 40,000 units to the country. XCMG Kazakhstan, a wholly owned subsidiary registered in Almaty in 2017, began full operations in 2019 and has developed localized capabilities in equipment shipment, customs clearance, warehousing, maintenance, dealer management and training.

With more than two decades of market presence in Kazakhstan, XCMG continues to enhance its full-lifecycle service capabilities for customers across energy, industry, transportation, mining and infrastructure sectors.

Looking ahead, XCMG will further leverage its green equipment, smart technologies and localized service network to provide more tailored construction machinery solutions in Kazakhstan and across Central Asia.