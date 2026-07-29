Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 Li-Ning Cup National Badminton Team Championship held in Shenyang, NE China

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Xinhua Silk Road

Jul 29, 2026, 00:03 ET

BEIJING, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2026 Li-Ning Cup National Badminton Team Championship was held in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province for the third consecutive year.

21 elite provincial teams and nearly 300 professional athletes gathered at the Liaoning Gymnasium to compete for team glory.

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2026 Li-Ning Cup National Badminton Team Championship held in Shenyang, NE China
2026 Li-Ning Cup National Badminton Team Championship held in Shenyang, NE China

By creating a unique experience featuring "Traveling with Sports Events", Shenyang took badminton as the medium and promoted the integrated development of culture, tourism, sports and commerce.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351513.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

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