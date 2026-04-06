Xinhua Silk Road: E China urban district wraps up Flower Festival activities with eye-catching tourist flows

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Apr 06, 2026, 22:22 ET

BEIJING, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When its Flower Festival activities came to a close at Daning Park recently, Jing'an, an urban district of east China's Shanghai reaped an eye-catching influx of around 870,000 tourists.

Apart from the stunning light and shadow show by drones, a 500-square-meter pet-friendly area, an automobile experience exhibition, immersive parades, and a bird watching and tea tasting station approached the public for the first time this year.

Continue Reading

Upon their debut, visitors thronging the 16-day-long Jing'an Flower Festival gained a chance to view a wider range of lively and enchanting activities, notably the robot dance performances, flower goddesses parades, music fountain shows, the creative cultural market fair, and industrial exhibitions.

Blending culture with commerce, tourism and exhibitions, Jing'an Flower Festival rewarded tourists with an unusual, unforgettable and spectacular one-stop experience of sci-tech, trends, ecology, foods and cultural creativeness.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350020.html

  

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: E China urban district wraps up Flower Festival activities with eye-catching tourist flows

Xinhua Silk Road: E China urban district wraps up Flower Festival activities with eye-catching tourist flows

When its Flower Festival activities came to a close at Daning Park recently, Jing'an, an urban district of east China's Shanghai reaped an...
Xinhua Silk Road: Die Shanghai Fashion Week belegt im aktuellen Vitalitätsindex-Bericht den vierten Platz

Xinhua Silk Road: Die Shanghai Fashion Week belegt im aktuellen Vitalitätsindex-Bericht den vierten Platz

Laut einem am Donnerstag in Shanghai veröffentlichten Bericht hat sich die Shanghai Fashion Week weltweit auf den vierten Platz vorgearbeitet und...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics