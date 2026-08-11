Xinhua Silk Road: Over 1,200 program teams register for Hefei-based global tech talent innovation competition

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since registration kicked off in May, the 2026 Global Tech Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has brought together 1,202 program teams from near and far to pursue their dreams in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province.

These teams, comprising high-quality tech talents from 425 reputed colleges and universities from 19 countries and regions, are vying not only for the competition rewards, but also for support from the event's full-cycle support regime.

In Hefei, GUiTEK Service Platform (Anhui Province) Co., Ltd., one of the event organizers, has prepared a range of facilitation measures for participating teams, from support for competition participation to matchmaking with market resources.

Available now are ready accesses to preferential policies, fund roadshow resource offering, startup loans and other sci-tech innovation financial products, free accommodation at Hefei's tech talent stations, channels to industrial chain resources, and related training as well.

It is thus unsurprising that this year's program teams altogether contribute programs in 19 cutting-edge fields, including 555 programs in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), low-altitude economy and commercial aviation, 501 ones in major industries of Anhui, and 146 programs for future-facing industries including quantum technology and embodied intelligence.

They, over half of which are tech talents with doctoral degrees or master degrees, are bringing advanced technological visions for Anhui as the competition is not only an arena of technological competition, but also a wind vane for future industrial trends.

These "sci-tech innovation dream-seekers," referring here to tech talents coming to Hefei and Anhui for sci-tech outcome transformation, stand currently for an invitation that Hefei sends to global business starters to craft it into a highland of tech innovation.

Later in August, appraisal of the 1,202 registered programs is scheduled to begin and the finals are due in September for these dream-seekers, partially from Harvard University, the University of Oxford, Imperial College London, Stanford University, Yale University, and famous Chinese universities such as Tsinghua University, Peking University and the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) to go with their dreams.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351713.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road