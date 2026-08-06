Xinhua Silk Road: "Born to be Alive" scenario-themed symphony concert debuts in Delingha of China's Qinghai

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Delingha City, one of the major shooting locations for this year's Chinese TV play sensation "Born to be Alive," a thematic symphony concert was staged recently to present spectators with an audio-visual feast showcasing the natural scenery.

The concert drew crowds of audiences to recapture the reality-based touching ecology preservation stories of the TV play.

Early in 2026, screening of "Born to be Alive" through mainstream TV channels in China made part of its main shooting locations in Delingha become household names and its original theme songs got popular as distinctive art IPs among the TV play fans.

For instance, Keluke Lake, Tuosu Lake and Baishu Mountain in Delingha City of northwest China's Qinghai Province are known to the public for their serenity, gem-like water or idyllic beauty.

Amid the catchy tunes of symphony classics such as "Ode to the Red Flag" and "Reba Dance," and local ethnic songs, the 80-minute-long concert reached its climax as the scenery-specific scenarios resonated with audiences' in-person feelings of environmental changes brought by Qinghai's ecology protection.

On August 4, the concert jointly performed by Tianjin Symphony Orchestra and Qinghai provincial performing arts group was reproduced at Qinghai Grand Theater of Xining, capital of Qinghai Province to extend the high-quality artistic offering to locals.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351653.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road