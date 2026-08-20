Xinhua Silk Road: Over 2,000 young people attend cross-Strait gathering in SE China's Fuzhou

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait took part in the 14th Straits Youth Day in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, from August 3 to 9.

The event featured more than 20 activities, including sports competitions, cultural experiences, innovation programs and field visits to industries and rural areas.

Participants joined activities involving equestrian sports, baseball and jump rope, as well as robotics interaction, giant panda science programs and intangible cultural heritage experiences. A study camp tracing the ancient imperial examination route was also held to explore shared cultural heritage.

The gathering also provided platforms for young people to work together on creative projects. Activities such as a cross-Strait university students' construction competition and an urban-rural innovation event brought participants from different universities together for team-based creation and research.

At the main event, youth representatives from both sides of the Strait shared their experiences in cultural exchange, social integration and economic cooperation. Cooperation initiatives among cross-Strait youth development-oriented cities were also released.

Fuzhou announced a third batch of 10 measures to support the development of a city friendly to cross-Strait youth. The measures cover employment and entrepreneurship, innovation cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and are intended to facilitate study, work, business startups and daily life for young people from Taiwan in the city.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351835.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road