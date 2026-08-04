XKL Launches MediaLight line for supply-chain optimized, flexible expansion of 100/400/800G optical networking with pluggables

New integrated muxponder/transponder/media conversion platforms enable link aggregation and long-haul transport in flexible configurations up to 4.8T, shipping in 2026.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XKL, a leading optical network solutions provider, announced today the launch of the MediaLight product line. Two new products are now available: the MediaLight Xponder, a combined media converter and transponder; and the MediaLight Muxponder, a scalable muxponder with 4.8T of capacity per 1RU. The MediaLight line is built for port, transceiver, and functional flexibility; plug-and-play IPoDWDM link activation; and optical layer automation. Platforms are rapidly manufactured using diverse optical components sourced from multiple vendors for prompt service turn-up.

Driven by escalating bandwidth demand from hyperscalers, neoclouds, data center operators, ISPs, and sectors such as Research and Education, the optical networking market is experiencing unprecedented growth. Industry analyst CignalAI expects coherent pluggable transceivers to grow 30% annually and shipments of 800GbE transceivers to double in 2026. For DWDM networking equipment, speed-of-deployment and ease-of-use have become key criteria for customers as they race to secure much-needed capacity.

The race to higher speeds often means that existing transceivers are replaced by newer ones and discarded. MediaLight allows repurposing and reuse of LR4 transceivers, saving both costs and time when upgrading or expanding the network.

The MediaLight Xponder combines transponder and media conversion functionality to simplify and lower the cost of 100G-to-400G. Key features include:

24 license-free QSFP-DD/QSFP28 transceiver ports in 1RU chassis

Converts traffic between transceiver types and lane formats (single/four lanes)

Supports Bright, ZR/ZR+ transceivers for long-haul transport

Multi-degree node capability with 4 OSC channels

Optional integrated OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer) for localization of fiber breaks and proactive fiber monitoring

The MediaLight Muxponder is a high-density aggregation device for 100G and 400G links with a total capacity of 4.8T. Key features include:

24 license-free QSFP-DD/QSFP28 transceiver ports in 1RU chassis

12 channel mux/demux enables up to 12 wavelengths on a fiber pair

Wave and client optics available through front-panel access

Integrated EDFA (Erbium Doped Fiber Amplifier)

Expansion port for additional channel growth with stackable EDFAs and OTDR

MediaLight products are now available for ordering and will be shipping in 2026. To schedule a meeting to learn more about MediaLight, or other XKL products and solutions, please contact [email protected].

About XKL

XKL delivers accessible DWDM solutions that are simple to deploy and easy to manage. Our built-to-order systems are developed with XKL's customer-centric approach, ensuring reliable core, middle mile, and backhaul networks. Trusted by operators globally, XKL's license-free model allows network teams of any size to meet the growing demand for optical network performance at layer 1.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carl Sketchley

[email protected]

SOURCE XKL, LLC