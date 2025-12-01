JPIX Selects XKL for IX Network Infrastructure Upgrade

JPIX Extends 400G Network Infrastructure with XKL's DWDM Technology

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Internet Xing Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Akihiro Tsuru; hereinafter "JPIX"), a leading Internet Exchange (hereinafter "IX") service provider in Japan, has selected XKL, LLC (Head Office: Redmond, WA, CEO: Len Bosack; hereinafter "XKL")'s DWDM technology to enhance its 400G IX network infrastructure. This selection aims to improve network reliability and scalability, enabling JPIX to respond to rapidly increasing traffic demands.

As international business continues to expand across Asia, JPIX has become an essential peering partner in the region. JPIX provides services to major ISPs, cable TV operators, content providers, and cloud providers. In choosing XKL's DWDM technology, JPIX further reinforces its Layer 1 infrastructure with carrier-grade hardware and redundant paths to support IX services.

Due to the reliability of this infrastructure, JPIX's customers gain a competitive edge through faster and more dependable connections, reduced downtime, and a redundant network foundation capable of withstanding natural disasters. As a leading IX in Japan, JPIX will continue to expand its network capacity to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

"In recent years, we have strongly felt the growing demand for connectivity from global AI hyperscalers. Our secure and flexible Layer 1 network serves as a critical foundation that positions JPIX as a highly reliable peering gateway across the Asia-Pacific region. In selecting new DWDM equipment, the most important factor for us was stability. XKL's products have undergone rigorous testing and feature a clear structure with excellent operability and maintainability, which led us to determine that they are highly suitable for our network," states Takejiro Takabayashi, IX Engineering Department, Deputy Director at JPIX. "Furthermore, through long-term testing with XKL, we had the valuable experience of having our equipment-related requests reflected quickly and flexibly. It's rare in Japan to work directly with a vendor instead of through a distributor, so it was great to collaborate with an OEM who was eager to implement our direct feedback. In addition, XKL's support system is exceptional, consistently providing prompt and accurate responses to technical inquiries and operational assistance. By selecting XKL's DWDM solutions, we are confident that we can efficiently handle traffic and build a strong, redundant network. We also believe that the system is capable of flexibly expanding to support next-generation bandwidths such as 800G and 1.6T in the future."

"At XKL, our customer-first philosophy guided the 400G Layer 1 network upgrade for JPIX. We view every deployment as a partnership, working alongside our customers to help them scale efficiently and adapt to new demands. Whether it's solving a design challenge or meeting an aggressive deployment deadline, our customers know we'll deliver," said Casey Inman, Head of Sales & Marketing at XKL. "Network operators don't have time for red tape. They want clarity, speed, and results. In an industry where timing and reliability define success, XKL has built its reputation on both."

Reliability and quick response times are crucial to the high standards of service delivery and performance that customers have come to expect from JPIX. With a scalable network ready for higher bandwidths, such as 800G, collaboration with XKL ensures a smooth path forward as JPIX fulfills its mission of connecting Japan and the world.

About XKL

XKL delivers accessible DWDM solutions that are simple to deploy and easy to manage. Our built-to-order systems are developed with XKL's customer-centric approach, ensuring reliable core, middle mile, and backhaul networks. Trusted by operators globally, XKL's license-free model allows network teams of any size to meet the growing demand for optical network performance at layer 1. To learn more about XKL, visit www.xkl.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Katie Carson

[email protected]

About JPIX

JPIX began IX services in November 1997 as Japan's first commercial Internet Exchange (IX), and has operated as a neutral IX provider with one of the largest numbers of customers, including ISP operators, cable TV operators, and content providers, both domestically and internationally, playing an important role as the heart of Japan's Internet.

Additionally, as a Virtual Network Enabler (VNE), JPIX has been selected by many customers and continues to provide stable network services in response to the daily increase in traffic.

Inquiries about this service:

Japan Internet Xing Co., Ltd.

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE XKL, LLC