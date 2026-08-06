Xonar Technology Achieves SOC 2 Type II Examination

Independent audit firm validates the effectiveness of Xonar's security and availability controls.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xonar Technology Inc., developer of next-generation contactless security screening systems, today announced it has successfully completed an independent SOC 2 Type II examination covering a three-month review period. The SOC2 Type II report concluded that Xonar's information security practices, systems, and controls were suitably designed and operated effectively throughout the review period to meet the applicable SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria for Security and Availability.

A SOC 2 Type II examination requires an independent auditor to test the operating effectiveness of an organization's controls over an extended review period. Achieving this attestation demonstrates that Xonar has not only implemented strong security controls but has consistently maintained them in practice.

The audit evaluated Xonar's internal controls across areas including data protection, system monitoring, access management, and incident response - capabilities that directly support the integrity of Xonar's solutions.

"Successful completion of SOC 2 Type II attestation reinforces our commitment to maintaining rigorous information security practices, reliability, and operational excellence," says Hans Hufschmid, Xonar's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement reflects our ongoing investment in protecting customer information and supporting secure operations as we continue to deliver innovative security screening solutions that help our customers create safer environments for the communities they serve."

The path to SOC 2 Type II compliance required close collaboration across Xonar's Security, IT, Legal, Product Engineering, Software Development, AI and Operations teams to document, implement, and validate controls governing data handling, system access, incident response, and change management. With the examination now complete, Xonar has further strengthened and documented a standardized control framework that gives every department, from product development to customer support, a shared, auditable language for how the company manages risk and protects information.

The SOC 2 Type II examination provides Xonar's partners and customers with an independent assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of Xonar's security controls during the examination period.

About Xonar Technology

Xonar Technology Inc. develops advanced security screening solutions, designed to enhance threat detection while maximizing throughput. The company's technology integrates multi-sensor hardware, image processing, AI, software analytics, and cloud computing to assist security operators in identifying potential threats.

Xonar offers two products: TruePort®, a multi-sensor screening system that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to assist in distinguishing potential threats from common everyday items, including both metallic and non-metallic objects; and TrueScanTM, a portable X-ray screening solution that incorporates AI-assisted image analysis. TruePort is designed with privacy in mind and includes integrated cameras that can support optional identity verification to streamline ticketing and access control when enabled by the customer and supported by the deployment configuration.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated Xonar TruePort as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. The National Center for Spectator Sports and Security (NCS4) evaluated Xonar TruePort across a wide range of performance criteria, resulting in an overall composite score of 2.93, out of a possible 3.00, demonstrating successful performance across all evaluated capabilities.

To learn more, visit: www.xonar.com

SOURCE Xonar Technology