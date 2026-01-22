Xonar Technology Inc. Names Two New Independent Directors

A proven leader in investment management and portfolio infrastructures and technology, Mr. Hindy is a former managing director at PIMCO's Newport Beach (CA) office. Mr. Centofante is an established finance and business executive with decades of experience across accounting, corporate finance, auditing, publishing, and nonprofit management.

"Ayman and Bert are leaders whose careers have successfully guided global portfolios, diverse investments and strategic initiatives across multiple sectors," says Hans Hufschmid, Xonar's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "As Xonar continues to expand its technology and business footprint, their perspectives will be invaluable. We are pleased to welcome them to the board and look forward to their contributions as independent directors."

Ayman Hindy recently retired as a managing director in PIMCO's Newport Beach office, overseeing portfolio management reengineering and infrastructure. He focused on the oversight of portfolio management processes, technology, and execution. Prior to joining PIMCO, he was an operating partner at Safar Partners and, previously, a partner at Advanced Liquidity Concepts, an investment firm specializing in execution efficiency. Prior to this, he was a partner, senior portfolio manager, and head of the U.S. office for Capula Investment Management, and a founding partner and portfolio manager at Platinum Grove Asset Management. He has served as a professor of finance at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business, published research in leading academic journals, and is a guest lecturer at leading business schools. He served on the advisory board of the Cairo Stock Exchange and the visiting committee at the American University in Cairo. He has over 30 years of investment experience and holds a master's degree in engineering and a Ph.D. in financial economics from MIT. He is currently on the board of advisors of Safar Partners and Governr.ai

Bert Centofante is a senior finance and business executive with a strong record of financial leadership, executive oversight, and organizational stewardship across commercial and cultural sectors. He is currently a managing director for Thornecrest LLC, where he directs long-term investment and asset management activities. Previously, he served as president of the Guy Buffett Collection, managing licensing, sales, and strategic partnerships for the French artist; president of Diversified Publishing; and finance manager for Astrophysics Research Corporation. He is also a director of the Centofante Foundation. He began his career as an auditor with Main Hurdman, which is now part of KPMG. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Southern California.

ABOUT XONAR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Xonar Technology Inc. develops advanced security screening solutions, designed to enhance threat detection while maximizing throughput. The company's technology integrates multi-sensor hardware, image processing, AI, software analytics, and cloud computing to assist security operators in identifying potential threats.

Xonar offers two products: TruePort®, a multi-sensor screening system that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to help discern potential threats from everyday items, regardless of metallic content; and TrueScanTM, a portable X-ray screening solution that incorporates AI-assisted image analysis. TruePort is designed with privacy in mind and includes integrated cameras that support optional biometric authentication to streamline ticketing and access control – when enabled by the customer.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated Xonar TruePort as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. The National Center for Spectator Sports and Security (NCS4) evaluated Xonar TruePort across a wide range of performance criteria, resulting in an overall composite score of 2.93, out of a possible 3.00, demonstrating successful performance across all evaluated capabilities.

To learn more, visit: www.xonar.com

SOURCE Xonar Technology