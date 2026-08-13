Xpect Solutions Launches Adaptive Authority™ and Adaptive Spectra™ to Accelerate Mission Delivery for Federal Agencies

New proprietary solutions transform decades of federal mission experience into repeatable platforms that modernize compliance and secure software delivery

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpect Solutions ("Xpect"), a trusted technology partner to the federal law enforcement and national security community, and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced the launch of Adaptive Authority™ and Adaptive Spectra™, the first offerings in the company's growing portfolio of productized solutions designed to help agencies modernize mission delivery, reduce complexity, and accelerate outcomes.

For more than two decades, Xpect has partnered with federal agencies to solve complex operational and technology challenges across enterprise IT, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and mission modernization. Through that work, Xpect identified recurring obstacles that slowed critical government missions, from lengthy authorization processes to inefficient software delivery, and transformed those lessons into scalable solutions that agencies can adopt across programs.

Adaptive Authority and Adaptive Spectra represent the next evolution of Xpect's mission: delivering expert services and repeatable solutions built from real-world operational experience.

"These solutions were built alongside our customers, informed by years of supporting federal law enforcement missions where security, compliance, and speed are essential," said Yusuf Abdul-Salaam, Chief Executive Officer of Xpect Solutions. "We saw the same challenges surface again and again, and we knew there was a better way. Adaptive Authority and Adaptive Spectra capture the knowledge, discipline, and operational expertise our teams have developed over years of delivery and make it repeatable for every customer."

Adaptive Authority: Compliance by Design

Adaptive Authority is Xpect's continuous authorization platform that standardizes and automates the security authorization lifecycle, replacing fragmented manual processes with a structured, repeatable framework. Designed to support federal information security teams, the platform helps agencies accelerate Authority to Operate (ATO) activities by generating machine-readable compliance evidence throughout the authorization process rather than after the fact.

Built from Xpect's experience supporting federal security organizations, Adaptive Authority addresses one of the government's most persistent challenges: inconsistent authorization processes that can take months to complete. The platform provides a scalable path from traditional point-in-time authorizations toward continuous authorization while supporting modern compliance frameworks and existing GRC ecosystems.

Adaptive Spectra: From Requirements to Production. Faster. Safer. Zero Guesswork.

Adaptive Spectra is a requirements-driven application delivery platform that transforms mission needs into secure, deployable applications through a repeatable, security-first delivery process. Rather than beginning with code, Adaptive Spectra begins with requirements, helping organizations eliminate one of the leading causes of software project failure while integrating security documentation and human oversight throughout development.

Designed for government and regulated environments, Adaptive Spectra enables organizations to move from mission requirements to production-ready secure AI applications significantly faster while maintaining auditability, governance, and compliance as integral components of delivery.

Purpose-Built From Mission Experience

Adaptive Authority and Adaptive Spectra reflect years of operational insight gained through delivering enterprise IT modernization, cybersecurity, data analytics, secure AI, cloud transformation, and compliance services to federal agencies.

Together, these offerings establish the foundation of Xpect's expanding portfolio of productized solutions, allowing the company to deliver the speed, consistency, and scalability of software while maintaining the deep mission expertise and customer partnership that have defined Xpect's reputation.

"As our customers' missions become more complex, they need proven frameworks that can adapt and scale," said Amaha Tsegaye, Chief Operating Officer of Xpect Solutions. "Adaptive Authority and Adaptive Spectra represent a broader strategy to productize the operational knowledge we've built over decades of federal delivery. Our goal is simple: help agencies solve complex mission challenges faster, with greater confidence, and with outcomes they can sustain."

For more information about Adaptive Authority, Adaptive Spectra, and Xpect's portfolio of mission solutions, visit www.xpectsolutions.com.

About Xpect Solutions

Xpect Solutions delivers integrated technical solutions that empower Federal Law Enforcement and National Security agencies to modernize legacy systems and enhance mission performance. Core capabilities span Enterprise IT, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and Data, Analysis, and secure AI solutions—an integrated mix that helps agencies achieve efficiencies of scale and solve complex problems. With deep mission understanding and full-cycle expertise, Xpect designs, engineers, and deploys secure, reliable solutions that protect critical information, ensure compliance with federal standards, and enable technology-driven success. Learn More >> https://www.xpectsolutions.com/

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

SOURCE Xpect Solutions