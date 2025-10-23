Xpect Solutions Advances Strategic Vision with Expansion of Cybersecurity Capabilities for National Security Customers

Investment in key technical talent and new program engagements reinforce the company's standing as a Cybersecurity market leader

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpect Solutions, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced major investments in its Cybersecurity Practice, underscoring the company's commitment to protecting the nation's most critical systems and advancing cyber resilience across the federal landscape. Through the strategic hire of Holden Cross as Director of Cyber Programs and the expansion of its cyber technical team, Xpect continues to strengthen its expertise and capacity to support new program engagements and deliver secure, modernized solutions for government customers.

"Our customers trust us to safeguard the systems that power their missions," said Yusuf Abdul-Salaam, CEO at Xpect Solutions. "By expanding our cybersecurity capabilities and investing in the right talent and tools, we're ensuring that our partners are protected with the highest operational standards and the most advanced methodologies available."

Xpect's Cybersecurity practice is built on a foundation of customer intimacy, operational excellence, and technical innovation. The company delivers full lifecycle security—from system evaluation and compliance assurance to 24x7x365 monitoring and incident response. Its teams correlate data across systems to identify and mitigate risks in real time, while providing continuous system hardening, policy development, and cross-agency collaboration.

Holden Cross brings nearly two decades of experience advancing cybersecurity for federal agencies and national security missions. His background spans strategic cyber policy, risk management, and technical program oversight across recognized private industry and the U.S. Air Force. At Xpect, he leads Cyber expansion initiatives to strengthen governance, enhance agency readiness, and deliver innovative training programs that anticipate evolving threats.

"Cybersecurity is not just a technical discipline—it is the seal of protection for everything we do," said Cross. "We are living in a world where our adversaries do not sleep, and they are looking for any edge; any vulnerability to find a crack in technical weakness. At Xpect, we understand our customers need a better caliber of solution partner that can enhance their cyber readiness."

These cyber investments are fully integrated into Xpect's broader capabilities across Enterprise IT, Data and Analysis, and Digital Transformation—a unified approach that helps National Security clients modernize legacy systems, strengthen security postures, and save money through efficiencies across their technology ecosystems. In an era where missions can't wait for budgets to catch up, Xpect Solutions provides the power to do more—securely, efficiently, and at scale.

"By combining our cyber expertise with enterprise modernization capabilities, we're giving our customers the confidence to innovate securely and cost-effectively," added Amaha Tsegaye, COO of Xpect Solutions. "This is how we help agencies achieve mission success in an increasingly complex digital environment."

About Xpect Solutions

Xpect Solutions delivers integrated technical solutions that empower Federal Law Enforcement and National Security agencies to modernize legacy systems and enhance mission performance. Core capabilities span Enterprise IT, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and Data, Analysis, and AI solutions—an integrated mix that helps agencies achieve efficiencies of scale and solve complex problems. With deep mission understanding and full-cycle expertise, Xpect designs, engineers, and deploys secure, reliable solutions that protect critical information, ensure compliance with federal standards, and enable technology-driven success. Learn More >> https://www.xpectsolutions.com/

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

