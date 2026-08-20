Xpress Wellness Transitions to Integrity Care Group; Current and Future Clinics Assume Integrity Name

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpress Wellness Urgent Care today announced a brand unification, officially rebranding its parent company as Integrity Care Group, while transitioning its regional network of walk-in clinics in Oklahoma and Kansas to the Integrity Urgent Care name.

The strategic initiative aligns more than 80 walk-in centers across Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas under the Integrity banner — a nod to one of the organization's core values — providing comprehensive medical, behavioral and occupational care in pursuit of healthier outcomes within local communities. Locations previously operating as Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Kansas and Oklahoma, alongside established Integrity Urgent Care centers in Texas, will operate as Integrity Urgent Care, effective September 1, 2026.

Xpress Wellness transitions to Integrity Care Group; clinics In Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas assume Integrity name. Post this

"Unifying under the Integrity name represents an investment in a clear standard of healthcare across every community we serve," said David Pyle, chief executive officer of Integrity Care Group. "Whether a family comes in for a routine physical or needs urgent attention, our goal is to deliver frictionless, empathetic care close to home. For our former Xpress Wellness locations, patients can rely on the same clinical teams they've trusted for years, now backed by expanded capabilities and facilities."

Offerings at Integrity Urgent Care include enhanced virtual health visits, streamlined post-acute care, laboratory services and dedicated practitioner support for everyday and seasonal needs. This move reinforces the organization's commitment to healthcare access — specifically high-quality urgent and primary care in rural, suburban and historically underserved communities — and continues a multi-year investment in the healthcare experience.

While physical and technological upgrades to former Xpress Wellness clinics in Kansas and Oklahoma are noticeable, patient care teams, access to care and commitment to a continuity of care remain unchanged. In Texas, established Integrity Urgent Care locations maintain their name while debuting a modernized, patient-focused identity and improved electronic medical record platforms.

"As regional healthcare needs evolve, our priority remains meeting families exactly where they are," added Pyle. "Medical care should be reliable and within reach, no matter whether you're in a big city or a small town. Today we're helping make that happen across three states and for thousands of people; our team is honored to help build healthcare for what's now and what's next. It's the embodiment of care you can count on."

About Integrity Care Group

Founded in 2014, Integrity Care Group serves patients, employers and healthcare partners across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas with more than 80 locations and more than 1,100 employees. We believe quality care should be accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live or work. For patients, we offer in person and virtual urgent care, virtual primary care and virtual behavioral health. For employers and facilities, we provide occupational medicine and post-acute care. Integrity Care Group is a Goldman Sachs Sustainable Investment Fund company. To learn more, visit IntegrityCareGroup.com.

SOURCE Integrity Care Group