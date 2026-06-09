DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, today announced continued growth across its ecosystem, reporting more than 74,000 users across the XRPH Wallet and XRPH AI App ecosystem, alongside an estimated $1.2 million in prescription savings delivered through its Prescription Savings Card program.

XRP Healthcare Reports More Than 74,000 Ecosystem Users as AI Healthcare Platform Delivers $1.2 Million in Prescription Savings

The update follows the continued rollout of XRPHAI rewards and expanded interoperability between the XRPH AI App and XRPH Wallet, strengthening XRP Healthcare's "One Ecosystem. Two Layers." strategy that combines AI-powered healthcare engagement with blockchain infrastructure built on the XRP Ledger.

Recent internal platform metrics indicate:

More than 74,000 ecosystem users across the XRPH Wallet and XRPH AI App

and XRPH AI App More than 53,000 XRPH Wallet users

users More than 20,000 XRPH AI App users

Users across 65+ countries

More than 28,000 AI health assessments completed

More than 85,000 reward-generating health actions recorded

More than 550 daily active users engaging with the XRPH AI App

The strongest growth regions currently include the top 10 markets by user activity and engagement: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Korea, the United States, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and Hong Kong.

Prescription Savings Card Continues Delivering Real-World Utility

Available through the XRPH AI App, XRP Healthcare's Prescription Savings Card can be used at more than 68,000 participating pharmacies across the United States, including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger.

To date, users have completed more than 12,500 Prescription Savings Card transactions, contributing to an estimated $1.2 million in prescription savings while helping improve access to affordable healthcare.

Users may save up to 80% on eligible medications while also earning XRPHAI rewards for qualifying Prescription Savings Card usage.

One Ecosystem. Two Layers.

XRP Healthcare continues to operate under its established ecosystem model.

The infrastructure layer consists of the XRPH Wallet, supporting XRP, XRPH and RLUSD, healthcare payment infrastructure and XRP Ledger connectivity.

The application layer consists of the XRPH AI App, AI healthcare tools, Doctor Search, image-based health assessments, the Prescription Savings Card and XRPHAI rewards.

Interoperability between the XRPH Wallet and XRPH AI App enables users to move seamlessly between healthcare engagement, rewards and infrastructure within a unified ecosystem.

Utility Built on the XRP Ledger

Built on the XRP Ledger, XRP Healthcare combines AI-powered healthcare engagement, prescription savings, rewards infrastructure and healthcare payment connectivity into a single ecosystem.

The XRPH Wallet supports XRP Healthcare's broader healthcare payment vision, building on previously announced pharmacy and healthcare payment initiatives.

XRP Healthcare has also operated an XRP Ledger validator since 2024, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting the XRP Ledger ecosystem and associated infrastructure.

Market Update

Despite broader market volatility and periods of capital rotation across digital assets, XRP Healthcare has remained focused on execution, adoption and utility.

As ecosystem engagement continued to expand, XRPHAI appreciated by more than 350% from its recent low, coinciding with continued growth in user adoption, platform activity and healthcare engagement across the ecosystem. With a verified circulating supply of 100 million XRPHAI and availability on MEXC, the company remains focused on long-term utility, healthcare engagement and ecosystem growth rather than short-term market speculation.

Laban Roomes, Co-Founder of XRP Healthcare, commented:

"What excites us most is seeing real utility emerge across the ecosystem. Users are earning rewards, accessing healthcare tools, saving money on prescriptions and engaging with a platform that combines AI, healthcare and XRP Ledger infrastructure. Our focus has never been on creating another token. It has always been on building solutions that improve healthcare accessibility while creating long-term value."

Kain Roomes, Founder and CEO of XRP Healthcare, added:

"The foundation has been built and adoption is accelerating. We now have more than 74,000 users across our ecosystem, a growing rewards network, a prescription savings program serving patients across the United States and blockchain infrastructure designed for the next generation of healthcare innovation. We believe healthcare will become one of the most important real-world use cases built on the XRP Ledger over the coming decade."

Looking Ahead

XRP Healthcare intends to continue expanding XRPH AI engagement tools, XRPHAI reward opportunities, Prescription Savings Card adoption, XRPH Wallet functionality, healthcare payment integrations and strategic ecosystem partnerships.

The company's vision remains clear: combine artificial intelligence, healthcare and XRP Ledger infrastructure to deliver meaningful real-world utility at global scale.

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger. The company combines artificial intelligence, healthcare engagement, prescription savings, rewards infrastructure and blockchain-powered payment connectivity into a unified ecosystem designed to improve healthcare accessibility and deliver real-world utility worldwide.

For more information, visit:

www.xrphealthcare.ai

www.xrphtoken.com

Media Contact:

Sarah James

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. XRP Healthcare undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE XRP HEALTHCARE