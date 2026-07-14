Trading of XRPHAI/USDT begins on BitMart on 14 July 2026 at 10:00 UTC as XRP Healthcare expands its AI healthcare ecosystem with intelligent healthcare agents, Proof of Health™ and blockchain-powered healthcare engagement.

DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), today announced that XRPHAI, its healthcare engagement and rewards utility token, will begin trading on the global digital asset exchange BitMart on 14 July 2026 at 10:00 UTC.

The listing significantly expands global access to the XRP Healthcare ecosystem through one of the industry's established digital asset exchanges, introducing XRPHAI to BitMart's global community of more than 13 million registered users while supporting the company's long-term growth strategy.

XRP Healthcare, the First AI Healthcare Platform Built on the XRP Ledger, Announces BitMart Listing of XRPHAI

Unlike traditional digital asset projects, XRP Healthcare has developed an integrated AI healthcare ecosystem where blockchain infrastructure, intelligent healthcare agents, Proof Of Health™ and Earn Rewards for Healthy Actions work together to deliver meaningful real-world healthcare utility.

Within the ecosystem, the XRPH Wallet provides secure, non-custodial blockchain infrastructure built on the XRP Ledger, supporting XRPH, XRPHAI, XRP and RLUSD. Complementing this infrastructure, the XRPH AI App delivers AI healthcare engagement through AI Health Assessments, Proof Of Health™, Earn Rewards for Healthy Actions, CalmXRPH, Doctor Finder and Prescription Savings, with XRPHAI serving as the healthcare engagement and rewards utility token that powers eligible healthy actions throughout the platform.

Through Proof Of Health™, XRP Healthcare transforms healthy actions into measurable digital participation. Eligible users can earn XRPHAI rewards by completing qualifying activities within the XRPH AI App, encouraging healthier lifestyles while creating meaningful real-world utility across the ecosystem.

"Today's BitMart listing represents an important milestone in expanding global access to the XRP Healthcare ecosystem," said Kain Roomes, CEO and Co-Founder of XRP Healthcare.

"As the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, our vision extends far beyond exchange listings. We are building intelligent healthcare technology that combines artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure and real-world healthcare engagement. Through our XRPH AI Health Advisor™, Proof Of Health™ and Earn Rewards for Healthy Actions programme, we are creating meaningful real-world utility that rewards healthier participation while making AI healthcare more accessible worldwide."

Advancing Intelligent Healthcare Through Agentic AI

XRP Healthcare continues advancing the rollout of its XRPH AI Health Advisor™, building upon the platform's existing artificial intelligence capabilities.

With Phase 1 completed and Phase 2 nearing completion, the Advisor is evolving with agentic AI capabilities, combining contextual understanding, conversational memory, intelligent navigation and increasingly personalised healthcare guidance across the XRPH AI App.

Rather than functioning as a conventional chatbot, the XRPH AI Health Advisor™ is being developed to understand user context, remember previous interactions, intelligently navigate platform features and provide increasingly relevant healthcare guidance based on individual goals, behaviours and ongoing engagement.

Future development phases will continue expanding the XRPH AI Health Advisor™ with increasingly intelligent reasoning, personalised guidance and deeper integration across the XRP Healthcare ecosystem, supporting the company's long-term vision of making AI healthcare more intelligent, adaptive and accessible.

Building on Innovation Across the XRP Ledger

XRP Healthcare believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure and intelligent software agents represents one of the most significant opportunities in digital healthcare over the coming decade.

As innovation across the XRP Ledger ecosystem continues to accelerate, including emerging developer frameworks supporting intelligent software agents capable of interacting with blockchain infrastructure, XRP Healthcare believes these developments align closely with its long-term strategy of building secure, intelligent and interoperable healthcare services on XRPL.

By combining blockchain-powered healthcare infrastructure with intelligent healthcare agents, XRP Healthcare is building a platform where artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and personalised healthcare engagement work together to improve the user experience while maintaining transparency, interoperability and user control.

Positioned at the Intersection of AI and Blockchain

Artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare worldwide as providers, technology companies and patients increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions to improve accessibility, operational efficiency, personalised care and clinical decision support.

Against this backdrop, XRP Healthcare is uniquely positioned as the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, combining blockchain-powered healthcare infrastructure with intelligent healthcare engagement through one connected ecosystem.

Its modular architecture allows the XRPH Wallet to provide blockchain infrastructure while the XRPH AI App delivers AI healthcare experiences, enabling both platforms to evolve independently while strengthening the overall ecosystem.

Expanding Global Access Through BitMart

Trading of the XRPHAI/USDT pair is scheduled to commence on 14 July 2026 at 10:00 UTC on BitMart.

Founded in 2017, BitMart has grown into a leading global digital asset exchange serving more than 13 million registered users worldwide. The

platform supports more than 1,700 digital assets and trading pairs across users in more than 200 countries and regions, providing broad international access to digital asset markets.

The BitMart listing represents XRP Healthcare's second major centralised exchange listing, further expanding accessibility while supporting continued ecosystem growth and international participation.

Users can view the latest official XRPHAI exchange listings through XRP Healthcare's official Where to Buy XRPHAI page, which will continue to be updated as additional exchange listings are announced.

Transparency Through Fixed Supply

XRPHAI has a verified circulating supply of 100,000,000 tokens on CoinMarketCap.

The XRPHAI issuing account has been permanently blackholed, ensuring that no additional XRPHAI tokens can ever be created. This fixed-supply model reflects XRP Healthcare's commitment to transparency, scarcity and the long-term sustainability of its healthcare engagement ecosystem.

As product development continues, XRP Healthcare remains focused on expanding AI healthcare capabilities, strengthening wallet interoperability, advancing the XRPH AI Health Advisor™, growing strategic healthcare partnerships and delivering meaningful real-world utility through blockchain-powered healthcare infrastructure.

Building the Future of AI Healthcare

XRP Healthcare believes the future of healthcare will be shaped by the convergence of artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure and intelligent healthcare engagement.

By combining the XRPH Wallet, the XRPH AI App, Proof Of Health™, Earn Rewards for Healthy Actions, the XRPH AI Health Advisor™ and blockchain-powered infrastructure, the company is building an ecosystem designed to improve healthcare accessibility while encouraging healthier everyday participation.

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), combining artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure and healthcare engagement into one connected ecosystem.

XRP Healthcare is building the next generation of AI healthcare by combining intelligent healthcare agents, Proof Of Health™, Earn Rewards for Healthy Actions and blockchain infrastructure into one connected ecosystem built on the XRP Ledger.

The company's ecosystem comprises two complementary platforms.

The XRPH AI App is an AI healthcare platform featuring AI Health Assessments, Proof Of Health™, Earn Rewards for Healthy Actions, CalmXRPH, Doctor Finder, Prescription Savings, intelligent healthcare guidance through the XRPH AI Health Advisor™, and additional AI healthcare services designed to improve healthcare accessibility and user engagement.

The XRPH Wallet is a secure, non-custodial blockchain wallet supporting XRPH, XRPHAI, XRP and RLUSD, providing blockchain-powered healthcare payment infrastructure built on the XRP Ledger while enabling future healthcare payment interoperability.

Through Proof Of Health™, XRP Healthcare encourages healthier everyday engagement by rewarding eligible healthy actions completed within the XRPH AI App. These activities contribute towards the company's Earn Rewards for Healthy Actions ecosystem, creating meaningful real-world utility for XRPHAI while encouraging healthier lifestyles.

XRPHAI has a verified circulating supply of 100,000,000 tokens on CoinMarketCap, with its issuing account permanently blackholed, ensuring no additional XRPHAI can ever be minted.

Together, the XRPH AI App and XRPH Wallet create one connected ecosystem that combines intelligent healthcare, blockchain-powered healthcare infrastructure and healthy action engagement, supporting XRP Healthcare's long-term vision of making AI healthcare more accessible, engaging and globally scalable.

For more information, visit:

XRPH AI App

https://www.xrphealthcare.ai

XRPH Wallet

https://www.xrphtoken.com

Official Where to Buy XRPHAI

https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/where-to-buy-xrphai

SOURCE XRP HEALTHCARE