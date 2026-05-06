SINGAPORE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XstraStar has launched a full-funnel Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) solution designed to help brands build measurable visibility across AI search platforms including Doubao, DeepSeek, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. As AI search adoption accelerates globally, the company positions GEO as a practical alternative to traditional SEO—focused on making brands both discoverable and recommendable throughout the AI-driven buyer journey.

Why GEO, Why Now

Search behavior is rapidly shifting toward AI platforms. By mid-2025, AI search tools had reached an estimated 685 million monthly active users worldwide, while traditional search market share continued to decline. Brands relying solely on SEO face a shrinking channel, as AI platforms increasingly serve as the primary interface for product discovery and purchase decisions.

A Structured Approach to AI Visibility

XstraStar's methodology is built around "meta-semantic optimization," transforming brand information into structured, authoritative content that AI systems are more likely to retrieve and cite. The workflow includes four stages: semantic profiling, technical content optimization, multi-channel distribution, and continuous performance monitoring.

The company also provides a proprietary analytics platform that tracks five key metrics—mention rate, average AI ranking, sentiment, competitive positioning, and recommendation likelihood—updated daily across major AI platforms. These metrics are combined into a unified scoring system, enabling brands to benchmark performance and track progress over time.

Early Client Results

XstraStar reports clients achieving AI mention rates rising from zero to between 50–70% within three to five months, along with multi-fold increases in organic search impressions and clicks. Clients served include tech companies expanding internationally across SaaS, productivity tools, and research applications.

XstraStar operates teams across Asia and Singapore, and states it is among the first providers to commit to full-funnel KPIs spanning AI exposure through to user registration and conversion.

Ready to elevate your brand's visibility in AI search and outpace competitors? Partner with XstraStar, the full-stack GEO provider trusted by global leaders—visit https://xstrastar today to start your AI-driven growth journey and secure measurable results across every stage of the buyer funnel.

About XstraStar

XstraStar is a GEO-focused technology services company with offices across Asia-Pacific. Founded to help brands navigate the shift from traditional search to AI-driven discovery, the company delivers measurable visibility across major AI search platforms globally, covering the full funnel from AI-platform impressions through to traffic, lead generation, and conversion.

SOURCE XstraStar