Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for July 2026

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, commercialization and HEOR, emerging market, food ingredients and innovations, laboratory technology, medical device safety and regulation, patient recruitment and retention, pharma manufacturing and supply chain, pharmaceutical regulation, pharmacovigilance and preclinical research.

TORONTO, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!

Visit www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:

BIOMARKERS

Jul 15 - Precision Neurology Made Practical: Faster Development Through Biomarkers and Real-World Insight

CLINICAL TRIALS

Jul 07 - Strengthen TMF Strategy Under ICH E6(R3) Risk Expectations

Jul 08 - Effectively Streamlining EU & UK Clinical Trial Sample Testing

Jul 09 - COAs in Early-Stage Alzheimer's Trials: How scientific strategy, eCOA & rater training align to protect endpoint & data quality

Jul 09 - Leveraging real-world diagnostic data to accelerate Alzheimer's research and care

Jul 13 - How Advocacy Perspectives Can Improve Neurology Research

Jul 16 - From Data to Evidence: A Framework for RWD Study Design & Causal Inference

Jul 22 - ASCO 2026: Turn Oncology Data into Smarter Trial Strategy

Jul 23 - Use Patient Insights to Improve Real-World Data Quality

Jul 30 - Flexible Trial Execution: Blending Site-Based and At-Home Models Without Compromising Quality

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

Jul 09 - How to Use Your Existing Data to Predict Access Delays and Reduce Drop-Off

Jul 21 - Beyond Monitoring: How AI Is Turning Pharma CI into a Commercial Decision Engine

Jul 23 - Beyond Weight Loss: Obesity Trial Design for Real-World Patient and Payer Impact

EMERGING MARKET

Jul 29 - Rethinking European Expansion: What Life Science Leaders Can Learn from Latvia

FOOD INGREDIENTS & INNOVATIONS

Jul 22 - The Future of Healthy Aging: Powered by Longevity Science

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

Jul 07 - De-Risk Automated Liquid Handling with Low Volume Verification

Jul 15 - Improve Blood Assay Analyte Preservation & Recovery with Advanced Materials

Jul 20 - Strategies to Reduce Risk in Multi-Site Assay Cross-Validation

Jul 23 - De-Risk Automated Liquid Handling with Low Volume Verification (Broadcast 2)

Jul 24 - Streamlining Protein Crystallography Automation from Sample Prep to Imaging

MEDICAL DEVICE SAFETY & REGULATION

Jul 14 - How to Use AI to Accelerate Regulated Software Development

Jul 28 - Using AI to Improve QMSR Readiness in Medical Device Quality

PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION

Jul 02 - Clinical Trial Rescue: Fix Recruitment & Get Timelines Back on Track

Jul 29 - Reduce Recruitment Risk by Understanding Patient Decisions

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

Jul 21 - Reducing Downstream Bottlenecks with Pre-packed Chromatography Columns

Jul 30 - Seamless Biopharmaceutical Development for Accelerated Validation Readiness

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

Jul 08 - The 5 Pillars of AI Governance to Reduce GxP Risk

Jul 14 - How to Prepare for a Successful Drug Marketing Application Submission

PHARMACOVIGILANCE

Jul 22 - How MI, PV & Regulatory Collaborate on Signals, Labeling, Crisis Response and AI

PRECLINICAL RESEARCH

Jul 20 - Predict bsAb Liabilities Earlier to Reduce Development Risk

Jul 29 - Streamline Targeted LNP Development to Improve Preclinical Translation

Jul 30 - Use Novel ADME Tools to Improve Early Human PK Projection

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Soumya Shashikumar

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x272

Email: [email protected]

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