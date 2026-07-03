Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for July 2026

News provided byXtalks
Jul 03, 2026, 13:55 ET
Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, commercialization and HEOR, emerging market, food ingredients and innovations, laboratory technology, medical device safety and regulation, patient recruitment and retention, pharma manufacturing and supply chain, pharmaceutical regulation, pharmacovigilance and preclinical research.
TORONTO, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
Jul 15 - Precision Neurology Made Practical: Faster Development Through Biomarkers and Real-World Insight
CLINICAL TRIALS
Jul 07 - Strengthen TMF Strategy Under ICH E6(R3) Risk Expectations
Jul 08 - Effectively Streamlining EU & UK Clinical Trial Sample Testing
Jul 09 - COAs in Early-Stage Alzheimer's Trials: How scientific strategy, eCOA & rater training align to protect endpoint & data quality
Jul 09 - Leveraging real-world diagnostic data to accelerate Alzheimer's research and care
Jul 13 - How Advocacy Perspectives Can Improve Neurology Research
Jul 16 - From Data to Evidence: A Framework for RWD Study Design & Causal Inference
Jul 22 - ASCO 2026: Turn Oncology Data into Smarter Trial Strategy
Jul 23 - Use Patient Insights to Improve Real-World Data Quality
Jul 30 - Flexible Trial Execution: Blending Site-Based and At-Home Models Without Compromising Quality
COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR
Jul 09 - How to Use Your Existing Data to Predict Access Delays and Reduce Drop-Off
Jul 21 - Beyond Monitoring: How AI Is Turning Pharma CI into a Commercial Decision Engine
Jul 23 - Beyond Weight Loss: Obesity Trial Design for Real-World Patient and Payer Impact
EMERGING MARKET
Jul 29 - Rethinking European Expansion: What Life Science Leaders Can Learn from Latvia
FOOD INGREDIENTS & INNOVATIONS
Jul 22 - The Future of Healthy Aging: Powered by Longevity Science
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
Jul 07 - De-Risk Automated Liquid Handling with Low Volume Verification
Jul 15 - Improve Blood Assay Analyte Preservation & Recovery with Advanced Materials
Jul 20 - Strategies to Reduce Risk in Multi-Site Assay Cross-Validation
Jul 23 - De-Risk Automated Liquid Handling with Low Volume Verification (Broadcast 2)
Jul 24 - Streamlining Protein Crystallography Automation from Sample Prep to Imaging
MEDICAL DEVICE SAFETY & REGULATION
Jul 14 - How to Use AI to Accelerate Regulated Software Development
Jul 28 - Using AI to Improve QMSR Readiness in Medical Device Quality
PATIENT RECRUITMENT & RETENTION
Jul 02 - Clinical Trial Rescue: Fix Recruitment & Get Timelines Back on Track
Jul 29 - Reduce Recruitment Risk by Understanding Patient Decisions
PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN
Jul 21 - Reducing Downstream Bottlenecks with Pre-packed Chromatography Columns
Jul 30 - Seamless Biopharmaceutical Development for Accelerated Validation Readiness
PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION
Jul 08 - The 5 Pillars of AI Governance to Reduce GxP Risk
Jul 14 - How to Prepare for a Successful Drug Marketing Application Submission
PHARMACOVIGILANCE
Jul 22 - How MI, PV & Regulatory Collaborate on Signals, Labeling, Crisis Response and AI
PRECLINICAL RESEARCH
Jul 20 - Predict bsAb Liabilities Earlier to Reduce Development Risk
Jul 29 - Streamline Targeted LNP Development to Improve Preclinical Translation
Jul 30 - Use Novel ADME Tools to Improve Early Human PK Projection
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.
Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.
To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com
For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/
Contact:
Soumya Shashikumar
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x272
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
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