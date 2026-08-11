Xtant Medical Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Launched Trivium™ Shaped, an extension of its Trivium line of premium, next-generation demineralized bone matrix allograft for bone grafting procedures

Company to host investor conference call and webcast today, August 11th, at 8:30am ET

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for spinal and other orthopedic conditions, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Generated total revenue of $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $35.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decline in revenue relates primarily to the sale of the non-core Coflex/CoFix assets and international hardware business to Companion Spine in December 2025 as well as license revenue that ceased at the end of 2025 due to changes in the reimbursement environment.

Second Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

Announced an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with privately held Dilon Technologies whereby Xtant has acquired the exclusive U.S. commercial rights to Dilon's HEMOBLAST® Bellows product for high-performance hemostasis following certain surgical procedures. As part of the transaction, Xtant has hired Dilon's approximately 20-person U.S. sales team, who will support Xtant's entire biologics portfolio.

Launched Trivium™ Shaped, an extension of its Trivium line of premium, next-generation demineralized bone matrix allograft for bone grafting procedures. Trivium™ Shaped is available in pre‑shaped configurations designed to support handling, preparation, and placement across a range of surgical applications.

Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical, stated, "The second quarter reflected continued execution of our strategy to broaden our core biologics portfolio while expanding access to more hospitals and surgeons. The Dilon distribution agreement added a complementary hemostatic technology and significant commercial resources, which, together with the introduction of Trivium Shaped, strengthen our platform and position us for sustained long-term growth."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $23.0 million, compared to $35.4 million for the same period in 2025. The year-over-year decline is primarily due to the sale of the Company's non-core Coflex/CoFix assets and international hardware business to Companion Spine in December of 2025, as well as license revenue from Xtant's Q-code and amniotic membrane agreements in the second quarter of 2025 that did not repeat in the second quarter of 2026 due to changes in the reimbursement environment.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 57.9%, compared to 68.6% for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the cessation of Q-code high-margin license revenue from the amniotic membrane agreements that ceased at the end of 2025, together with reduced production efficiencies and increased charges for excess and obsolete inventory.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $22.5 million, compared to $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a $5.0 million exclusivity fee paid to Dilon Technologies in connection with the Company's distribution agreement, partially offset by lower general and administrative and sales and marketing expenses following the Company's December 2025 sale of its Coflex/CoFix assets and international hardware business to Companion Spine.

Second quarter 2026 net loss was $9.4 million, compared to net income of $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $2.7 million, compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million for the same period in 2025.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest income/expense and provision for income tax/benefit, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, non-cash compensation, the write-off of the distribution agreement deposit, disposition/acquisition-related income and expenses, acquisition-related fair value adjustments, unrealized foreign currency translation gain or loss, and separation-related expenses. A calculation and reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) can be found in the attached financial tables.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $9.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, total indebtedness of $23.0 million, and availability under its revolving credit facility of $0.7 million, compared to $17.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, total indebtedness of $25.4 million, and availability under its revolving credit facility of $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in total indebtedness reflects a $3.8 million reduction in term loan principal, including $2.8 million from proceeds received from Companion Spine in the first quarter of 2026, partially offset by net borrowings of $1.1 million under the Company's revolving credit facility during the first half of 2026, used primarily to fund the $5.0 million exclusivity fee paid to Dilon Technologies and for working capital.

The Company believes its current cash and availability under its credit facility are sufficient to fund operations, as currently planned, for at least the next 12 months.

2026 Financial Guidance

Reflecting lower-than-expected biologics revenue in the second quarter, as well as ongoing headwinds related to its amnio product line directly tied to the advanced wound care market, Xtant is today modestly reducing its full-year guidance to a range of $99 million to $103 million, from $101 million to $105 million previously.

Conference Call

Xtant Medical will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results at 8:30 am ET today, August 11, 2026.

To access the webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3039/54128

To access the conference call, dial 888-506-0062 (US) or 973-528-0011 (International) and reference Participant Access Code 844793.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor section of the Company's website at www.xtantmedical.com for a period of one year.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics serving the chronic and surgical wound care and sports medicine markets, as well as spinal implant systems. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in this release or tables later in this release. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company's operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "intends," ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' "continue," "future," ''will,'' "potential," "guidance," similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's full year 2026 revenue guidance. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company's future operating results, financial performance and need for additional capital; the Company's ability to achieve sustained long-term growth; the success of the distribution arrangement and the HEMOBLAST® Bellows product, including future U.S. sales and the additional U.S. sales personnel and their impact on the Company's business and operating results; the possibility that the distribution agreement may be terminated by either party and the effect of any such termination on the Company and its ability to recapture the $5.0 million exclusivity fee it paid Dilon; the effect of the distribution agreement on the Company's business, including its relationships with other distributors, independent sales representatives and personnel, and its business and operating results; the ability of Dilon to continue to manufacture and supply the Company the HEMOBLAST® Bellows product and the effect of any such non-performance on the Company and its business and operating results; the success of the Company's expanded field sales force to improve the Company's reach and leverage its contract portfolio and independent agent network; the Company's ability to become operationally self-sustaining and less reliant on third-party manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with acquisitions and dispositions; its ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives and risks associated therewith; possible future impairment charges to long-lived assets and goodwill and write-downs of excess and obsolete inventory; its ability to continue to innovate, develop and introduce new products and the success of those products; its ability to remain competitive; its ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and agents and qualified sales and other personnel and its dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the effect of inflation, elevated interest rates and other recessionary factors and supply chain disruptions; the effect of product sales mix changes on its financial results; the effect of government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for its products; its ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; its ability to license intellectual property on commercially reasonable terms and to maintain any such licenses and its ability to obtain and protect its intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; its ability to service its debt, comply with debt covenants, and access additional indebtedness or financing on favorable terms or at all, if and when needed; and other factors described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 30, 2026 and subsequent SEC reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026 to be filed with the SEC on or about August 11, 2026. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

-- Tables Follow –

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except number of shares and par value)





As of

June 30, 2026



As of December 31, 2025





(Unaudited)







ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,870



$ 17,053

Restricted cash



347





275

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and

doubtful accounts of $2,234 and $2,165, respectively



19,416





17,803

Inventories



33,287





30,263

Note receivable



—





10,462

Prepaid and other current assets



1,857





2,389

Total current assets



64,777





78,245

Property and equipment, net



5,542





6,202

Right-of-use asset, net



2,894





3,192

Goodwill



6,074





6,074

Intangible assets, net



252





299

Other assets



128





133

Total Assets

$ 79,667



$ 94,145



















LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 6,154



$ 3,844

Accrued liabilities



7,481





10,626

Current portion of long-term debt



3,720





3,500

Current portion of lease liability



594





622

Current portion of finance lease obligations



29





35

Line of credit



11,985





10,857

Total current liabilities



29,963





29,484

Long-term Liabilities:















Lease liability, less current portion



2,397





2,665

Finance lease obligation, less current portion



—





12

Long-term debt, plus premium and less issuance costs



7,287





11,026

Other liabilities



5





5

Total Liabilities



39,652





43,192

Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 300,000,000 shares

authorized; 140,262,960 shares issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2026 and 140,039,557 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025



—





—

Additional paid-in capital



307,004





305,439

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1)





—

Accumulated deficit



(266,988)





(254,486)

Total Stockholders' Equity



40,015





50,953

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

$ 79,667



$ 94,145



XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025



































Revenue































Product revenue

$ 23,031



$ 30,436



$ 43,915



$ 59,720

License revenue



—





4,975





—





8,595

Total Revenue



23,031





35,411





43,915





68,315



































Cost of sales



9,701





11,127





18,614





23,788

Gross Profit



13,330





24,284





25,301





44,527



































Operating Expenses































General and administrative



6,436





7,478





12,709





15,011

Sales and marketing



10,368





11,616





18,554





22,820

Research and development



695





566





1,130





1,009

Write-off of distribution agreement deposit



5,000





—





5,000





—

Total Operating Expenses



22,499





19,660





37,393





38,840



































(Loss) Income from Operations



(9,169)





4,624





(12,092)





5,687



































Other Expense































Interest expense



(542)





(1,004)





(1,141)





(2,049)

Interest income



1





—





220





—

Unrealized foreign currency translation gain



23





178





22





202

Other income (expense)



347





7





589





(2)

Total Other Expense



(171)





(819)





(310)





(1,849)



































Net (Loss) Income from Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes



(9,340)





3,805





(12,402)





3,838



































Provision for Income Taxes Current and Deferred



(73)





(255)





(100)





(230)

Net (Loss) Income

$ (9,413)



$ 3,550



$ (12,502)



$ 3,608



































Net (Loss) Income Per Share:































Basic

$ (0.07)



$ 0.03



$ (0.09)



$ 0.03

Dilutive

$ (0.07)



$ 0.02



$ (0.09)



$ 0.02



































Shares used in the computation:































Basic



140,258,667





139,310,589





140,159,255





139,190,378

Dilutive



140,258,667





148,574,242





140,159,255





148,339,423



XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)





Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025

Operating activities:















Net (loss) income

$ (12,502)



$ 3,608

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,042





2,243

Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets



5





(49)

Non-cash interest



251





289

Stock-based compensation



1,621





1,524

Provision for reserve on accounts receivable



463





395

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory



1,496





490

Write-off of distribution agreement deposit



5,000





—

Other



3





46



















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(2,076)





(6,873)

Inventories



(3,591)





(1,349)

Prepaid and other assets



(298)





347

Accounts payable



2,309





(880)

Accrued liabilities



(3,145)





2,763

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(9,422)





2,554



















Investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(441)





(1,557)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets



102





97

Distribution agreement deposit



(5,000)





—

Proceeds from divestitures



10,368





—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



5,029





(1,460)



















Financing activities:















Borrowings on line of credit



27,895





51,812

Repayments on line of credit



(26,767)





(51,925)

Payments on long-term debt



(3,771)





—

Debt issuance costs



—





(49)

Payments on financing leases



(18)





(34)

Payment of taxes from withholding of common stock on settlement of restricted

stock units



(56)





(61)

Net cash used in financing activities



(2,717)





(257)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1)





(21)



















Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(7,111)





816

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



17,328





6,221

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 10,217



$ 7,037

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the

condensed consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,870



$ 6,923

Restricted cash



347





114

Total cash and restricted cash reported in condensed consolidated balance sheets

$ 10,217



$ 7,037



XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025



































Net (Loss) Income

$ (9,413)



$ 3,550



$ (12,502)



$ 3,608



































Depreciation and amortization



508





1,169





1,042





2,243

Interest expense, net



541





1,004





921





2,049

Tax expense



73





255





100





230

Non-GAAP EBITDA



(8,291)





5,978





(10,439)





8,130



































Net (Loss) Income/Total Revenue



(40.9) %



10.0 %



(28.5) %



5.3 %

































Non-GAAP EBITDA/Total Revenue



(36.0) %



16.9 %



(23.8) %



11.9 %

































NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION































Non-cash compensation



875





766





1,621





1,524

Write-off of distribution agreement deposit



5,000





—





5,000





—

Divestiture/acquisition-related expenses



(283)





295





(518)





295

Acquisition-related fair value adjustments



44





60





95





171

Unrealized foreign currency translation gain



(23)





(178)





(22)





(202)

Separation related expenses



—





(17)





—





23



































Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ (2,678)



$ 6,904



$ (4,263)



$ 9,941

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/Total Revenue



(11.6) %



19.5 %



(9.7) %



14.6 %

SOURCE Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.