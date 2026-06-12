Xthings and ULTRALOQ to Showcase Dealer-Ready Smart Access Solutions at ALOA 2026

Xthings smart access brand will meet locksmiths, security dealers, installers and access control partners at Booth 208 in Las Vegas

FREMONT, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ULTRALOQ, a smart access brand under Xthings, will exhibit at the 2026 ALOA Convention & Security Expo in Las Vegas, where it will showcase dealer-ready smart access solutions for locksmiths, security dealers, installers, distributors and access control partners.

Ultraloq ALOA 2026 Smart Access Locksmiths Booth 208

As residential, rental, small business and connected security customers look for easier ways to manage entry, smart access is creating new opportunities for security professionals. For locksmiths and dealers, smart locks are no longer only a product sale or replacement project. They can become a higher-value service conversation that includes product recommendation, installation, user setup, access-code guidance, app walkthroughs, ongoing support and future system expansion.

At ALOA 2026, ULTRALOQ and Xthings will highlight how smart access solutions can help professionals serve a wider range of customers, from homeowners and short-term rental operators to small businesses, multifamily units and connected security projects.

"Smart access is becoming a practical growth opportunity for locksmiths, installers, and security dealers," said Adam Xu, GM at Xthings. "At ALOA 2026, we look forward to showing professionals how ULTRALOQ solutions can support real-world recommendations, installation, setup, customer education, and long-term service."

Dealer-ready smart access for real-world service scenarios

ULTRALOQ is built to help professionals bring smart access into more homes, businesses, rentals and connected security environments. Dealer-ready smart access means solutions that are practical in the field: easy to recommend, straightforward to install, simple to explain and reliable for everyday use.

The ULTRALOQ portfolio supports multiple customer scenarios:

Home access: ULTRALOQ Bolt, ULTRALOQ Latch 5 Series and Xthings Home help deliver convenient daily access with modern control options.

SMB and rental access: ULTRALOQ Air supports flexible access management for properties with changing users, guests, staff, cleaners, contractors and service providers.

Connected security projects: Bolt Z-Wave Long Range smart locks are designed for Z-Wave-supported smart home and security ecosystems, including Samsung SmartThings, Alarm.com, and Home Assistant.

Partner and installer support: Product education, installation guidance, sales enablement, and partner-ready support for professionals bringing smart access to customers.

Depending on the model, ULTRALOQ smart locks can support access methods such as keypad entry, fingerprint access, smartphone control, NFC access and mechanical key backup. This helps professionals match the right access experience to each customer's needs and project environment.

Turning smart locks into service opportunities

For security professionals, the strongest smart access opportunities come when the work is packaged as a service, not only a device sale. A residential installation can include onboarding, user setup, access-code guidance, app walkthroughs and future support. A rental or SMB project can include user-role planning, guest or staff access management, maintenance checks and expansion planning.

By combining smart lock hardware, connected access features and professional support workflows, ULTRALOQ aims to help locksmiths, dealers and installers make smart access easier to sell, easier to install, easier to support and easier to scale.

Meet ULTRALOQ and Xthings at ALOA 2026

ULTRALOQ and Xthings will be available at Booth 208 during the 2026 ALOA Convention & Security Expo at South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Event Details

Event: ALOA 2026 Convention & Security Expo

Location: South Point Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

Convention Dates: June 21-27, 2026

Security Expo Dates: June 26-27, 2026

Expo Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day

Booth: 208(Xthings)

Security professionals attending ALOA 2026 can visit Booth 208 to explore ULTRALOQ dealer-ready smart access solutions and discuss partner opportunities.

To learn more about ULTRALOQ smart locks, visit www.ultraloq.com.

About Xthings

Xthings is a global AIoT and smart security company behind leading brands, including ULTRALOQ smart locks, Ulticam AI security cameras, Anviz access control and biometrics, and other connected solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. Combining hardware, software, and cloud intelligence, Xthings delivers secure, intelligent, and seamless experiences across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

About ULTRALOQ

ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock line under Xthings, is dedicated to developing innovative and secure smart access solutions. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology with convenience, ULTRALOQ products are designed to provide a secure and keyless entry experience for both homes and businesses, making smart security more accessible than ever.

SOURCE Xthings Inc.