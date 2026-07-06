Xthings, Inc. Announces Quantum-Ready Security Initiative for Physical AI and Smart Spaces Ecosystem

Company Advances Crypto-Agile Security Architecture to Support Long-Term Security, Physical AI, and Smart Spaces Innovation

FREMONT, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xthings, Inc. today announced a strategic initiative to develop a future-ready, crypto-agile security architecture designed to support emerging post-quantum cryptographic standards across its Physical AI and Smart Spaces ecosystem.

Xthings' Quantum-Ready Security Initiative prepares connected devices and smart spaces for the next generation of cybersecurity.

As advances in quantum computing continue to accelerate, organizations worldwide are evaluating the long-term implications of quantum technologies on cybersecurity, digital identity, connected devices, and critical infrastructure. Xthings believes that companies developing next-generation intelligent environments must begin preparing today for tomorrow's security challenges.

The initiative is intended to position Xthings at the forefront of secure connected-environment technologies, enabling the Company's platform architecture to evolve alongside emerging cybersecurity standards and industry best practices.

Xthings' Physical AI and Smart Spaces platform integrates intelligent access control, biometric identity technologies, smart home and smart building systems, cloud services, mobile applications, and connected-device ecosystems. Through its quantum-ready initiative, the Company is developing architectural approaches designed to facilitate future migration to next-generation cryptographic standards while maintaining interoperability, scalability, and user experience.

The initiative will focus on several strategic areas, including:

Evaluation of post-quantum cryptographic developments and standards;

Development of crypto -agile platform architecture capable of supporting future algorithm transitions;

-agile platform architecture capable of supporting future algorithm transitions; Assessment of device, application, cloud, and communications security frameworks;

Long-term protection of digital identities, credentials, and sensitive data; and

Alignment with evolving industry standards and ecosystem partners.

While commercial deployment of quantum computers capable of compromising modern cryptographic systems remains an evolving area, governments, standards organizations, and technology leaders have increasingly emphasized the importance of preparing critical digital infrastructure for a post-quantum future.

The initiative reflects Xthings' commitment to developing secure, resilient infrastructure for the next generation of intelligent environments and to proactively addressing the long-term cybersecurity challenges associated with emerging technologies. As part of its ongoing development of advanced security capabilities, the Company continues to engage with industry experts and technology leaders regarding post-quantum readiness, crypto-agile architecture, and emerging cybersecurity standards.

For additional information about the initiative, visit https://xthings.com/quantum-ready-security.

About Xthings

Xthings, Inc. is a Physical AI and Smart Spaces technology company focused on creating intelligent, secure, and connected environments for homes, businesses, and communities. Through advanced identity technologies, AI-enabled services, intelligent access control solutions, and connected-device ecosystems, Xthings seeks to simplify how people interact with physical spaces while enhancing convenience, security, and operational efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technologies, product development initiatives, industry trends, future standards, and business plans. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Xthings undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Xthings Inc.