XTI Aerospace to Participate in Needham's 15th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Power Conference

Management to Discuss Second Quarter Results, Strategy and Growth Opportunities with Institutional Investors

DALLAS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace," "XTI," or the "Company"), an aerospace and advanced technology platform and parent company of Drone Nerds, LLC, ("Drone Nerds"), a leading drone solutions platform serving commercial, enterprise and government customers, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics & Power Conference on August 17–18, 2026.

Management to Discuss Second Quarter Results, Strategy and Growth Opportunities with Institutional Investors

XTI Aerospace will be represented by Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Brooke Turk, Chief Financial Officer; and Jeremy Schneiderman, Chief Executive Officer of Drone Nerds.

During the virtual conference, XTI's leadership team will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors to discuss the Company's second quarter results, the continued execution of its strategic transformation, operating performance, long-term strategy and growth opportunities across the commercial, enterprise and government drone markets. Management will reference the Company's second quarter 2026 earnings presentation, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference.

"Our second quarter earnings results and presentation will provide investors with an updated view of the continued execution of our strategic transformation, our operating and financial performance and our long-term strategy," said Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of XTI Aerospace. "We look forward to discussing the continued growth of the Drone Nerds platform, our disciplined approach to executing our strategy, and the opportunities we see to create long-term shareholder value."

Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting with XTI Aerospace during the conference should contact their Needham & Company representative.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace company providing unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") solutions through its commercial drone solutions division, operated through Drone Nerds, LLC and two development-stage divisions focused on autonomous defense systems and domestic manufacturing of unmanned systems components designed to support federal procurement and sourcing requirements. XTI's commercial drone solutions business provides hardware distribution, training, service, repair, and lifecycle support to enterprise, public safety and government customers.

XTI Aerospace is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations of economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "poised," "positioned," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, 1) the anticipated expansion of XTI's sales and operations and increased availability of XTI's drones and other products; (2) XTI's business and growth plans and future financial performance; and (3) current and future demand for XTI products. These statements are based on various assumptions and estimates, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of XTI's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of XTI. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; XTI's successful integration of any products (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions); XTI's ability to successfully and timely develop, sell and expand its services, and otherwise implement its growth strategy; risks relating to XTI's operations and business, including information technology and cybersecurity risks, loss of requisite licenses, drone safety risks, loss of key customers and deterioration in relationships between XTI and its employees; risks related to increased competition; risks relating to potential disruption of current plans, operations and infrastructure of XTI, including as a result of the consummation of any acquisition; risks that XTI is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; risks that XTI experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; XTI's ability to compete with existing or new companies that could cause downward pressure on prices, fewer customer orders, reduced margins, the inability to take advantage of new business opportunities, and the loss of market share; the ability to successfully select, execute or integrate future acquisitions into XTI's business, which could result in material adverse effects to operations and financial conditions; and those factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" included in XTI's Annual Report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings made by XTI with the SEC from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or XTI management's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that XTI presently does not know or that XTI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XTI's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. XTI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause XTI's assessments to change. However, while XTI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XTI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XTI's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contacts

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.