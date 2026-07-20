New lightweight AR glasses support portable screen casting and immersive viewing through XREAL's connected ecosystem

DALLAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace," "XTI," or the "Company"), an aerospace and advanced technology platform and parent company of Drone Nerds, LLC, ("Drone Nerds"), a leading drone solutions platform serving commercial, enterprise and government customers, today announced the addition of the XREAL xbx a01+, a lightweight pair of augmented reality ("AR") screen-casting glasses, to Drone Nerds' product lineup.

XTI Aerospace Drone Nerds Adds XREAL xbx a01+ AR Glasses to Consumer Product Line

The xbx a01+ is the latest addition to Drone Nerds' XREAL product offering, providing customers with a lightweight AR glasses model designed for portable screen casting and immersive viewing. The product can be used on its own when connected to compatible devices or paired with other XREAL products and accessories to support a broader connected AR experience.

"Adding the XREAL xbx a01+ broadens Drone Nerds' product offering and builds on our established ecommerce capabilities, customer base, and technical expertise," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "The connected XREAL ecosystem creates additional cross-selling opportunities for wearable display technology."

Lightweight AR glasses with connected ecosystem flexibility

The XREAL xbx a01+ is designed as a lightweight wearable display platform that allows users to view compatible digital content through AR glasses rather than relying only on traditional device screens. Its modular front-frame design allows users to switch between transparent and more immersive viewing modes depending on the scenario, while the included light-blocking visor supports focused viewing in brighter environments.

According to the manufacturer's specifications, key features of the XREAL xbx a01+ include a lightweight design of approximately 2.2 ounces (62 grams), visual stabilization designed to reduce image shake during movement, and support for three degrees of freedom ("3 DoF") and 3D mode when used with the XREAL Beam Pro Spatial Computing Companion (also available through Drone Nerds).

The XREAL xbx a01+ also features a 0.6-inch Micro OLED display, a BirdBath optical engine, 1920x1080 and 3840x1080 resolution modes, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 48-degree field of view, and a perceived brightness of 1500 nits. Additional specifications include a 54.5 mm to 74.5 mm interpupillary distance range, 10-bit color accuracy, a Pixelworks chip, and USB-C connectivity.

Availability

The XREAL xbx a01+ and accessories are now available through Drone Nerds' online store at: www.dronenerds.com.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace company providing unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") solutions through its commercial drone solutions division, operated through Drone Nerds, LLC and two development-stage divisions focused on autonomous defense systems and domestic manufacturing of unmanned systems components designed to support federal procurement and sourcing requirements. XTI's commercial drone solutions business provides hardware distribution, training, service, repair, and lifecycle support to enterprise, public safety and government customers.

XTI Aerospace is headquartered in Addison, Texas. For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on helping customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds focuses on delivering enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About XREAL

XREAL is a global technology company focused on developing lightweight augmented reality eyewear and accessories designed to enhance how people view, interact with, and experience digital content. XREAL's products are built around high-quality display technology, wearable comfort, and practical everyday use cases, including entertainment, gaming, productivity, and immersive visualization.

With a focus on accessible AR experiences, XREAL continues to advance wearable display solutions that integrate seamlessly into modern lifestyles and professional workflows.

For more information, visit www.xreal.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including statements regarding the availability, performance, potential applications, regulatory status, commercialization, market adoption and anticipated benefits of third-party products and services, such as XREAL) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "poised," "positioned," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, 1) the anticipated expansion of XTI's sales and operations and increased availability of XTI's drone and other products; (2) XTI's business and growth plans and future financial performance; and (3) current and future demand for XTI products. These statements are based on various assumptions and estimates, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of XTI's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of XTI. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; XTI's successful integration of any products (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions); XTI's ability to successfully and timely develop, sell and expand its services, and otherwise implement its growth strategy; risks relating to XTI's operations and business, including information technology and cybersecurity risks, loss of requisite licenses, drone safety risks, loss of key customers and deterioration in relationships between XTI and its employees; risks related to increased competition; risks relating to potential disruption of current plans, operations and infrastructure of XTI, including as a result of the consummation of any acquisition; risks that XTI is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; risks that XTI experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; XTI's ability to compete with existing or new companies that could cause downward pressure on prices, fewer customer orders, reduced margins, the inability to take advantage of new business opportunities, and the loss of market share; the ability to successfully select, execute or integrate future acquisitions into XTI's business, which could result in material adverse effects to operations and financial conditions; and those factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" included in XTI's Annual Report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings made by XTI with the SEC from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or XTI management's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that XTI presently does not know or that XTI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XTI's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. XTI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause XTI's assessments to change. However, while XTI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XTI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XTI's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contacts:

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Drone Nerds: [email protected]

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SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.