XTI Aerospace's Drone Nerds Business Adds RigiTech Eiger Delivery Drone to Enterprise Portfolio

The RigiTech Eiger is a vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") unmanned aircraft system ("UAS") for logistics and delivery missions. Designed in Switzerland, the Eiger combines vertical takeoff capability with fixed-wing flight to support longer-range operations while enabling deployment without runway infrastructure. The system is designed to support logistics workflows such as medical delivery, site-to-site transport, and delivery to remote or hard-to-reach locations, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and operational authorizations.

"Drone delivery represents a key growth opportunity in the drone technology space, and the addition of the RigiTech Eiger further strengthens our enterprise portfolio with a Swiss-designed platform tailored for long-range delivery missions," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "We are seeing increasing adoption of drone delivery systems in industries such as healthcare and industrial logistics, and we believe this market will continue to grow as organizations look for faster, more efficient ways to transport critical goods and materials."

"Partnering with Drone Nerds supports our expansion into the U.S. market," said David Rovira, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of RigiTech. "Our Eiger long-range delivery drone was built to support time-sensitive drone logistics operations with a focus on safety, connectivity, and operational reliability, and we believe Drone Nerds is a strong partner to help advance that mission."

Beyond Visual Line of Sight Delivery Platform

The RigiTech Eiger is designed to support drone deliveries over distances up to 62 miles, well beyond the pilot's direct line of sight. Beyond visual line of sight ("BVLOS") operations are increasingly used for medical delivery, laboratory sample transport, industrial logistics, and remote site delivery, where longer distances and automated flight operations are required. The Eiger platform integrates safety systems and connectivity designed to support these long-range delivery missions.

According to manufacturer specifications, key platform capabilities include:

VTOL + Fixed-Wing Flight: Designed to enable vertical takeoff and landing with efficient fixed-wing cruise for longer-distance missions

Designed to enable vertical takeoff and landing with efficient fixed-wing cruise for longer-distance missions Range and Endurance: Up to 62 miles (100 km) range and up to 59 minutes of flight time, depending on mission profile

Up to 62 miles (100 km) range and up to 59 minutes of flight time, depending on mission profile Payload Capacity: Supports payloads up to 6.6 lbs. (3 kg)

Supports payloads up to 6.6 lbs. (3 kg) BVLOS Operations: Intended to support beyond visual line of sight logistics operations using cloud-based mission management and automated routing

Intended to support beyond visual line of sight logistics operations using cloud-based mission management and automated routing Smart Navigation and RigiCloud Integration: The Eiger integrates with RigiCloud, a cloud-based platform that enables remote mission planning, route optimization, fleet monitoring and logistics workflow coordination

The Eiger integrates with RigiCloud, a cloud-based platform that enables remote mission planning, route optimization, fleet monitoring and logistics workflow coordination Precision Landing: Vision-based precision landing system designed to support safe and reliable landings in predefined landing zones, when operated in accordance with manufacturer guidance and applicable regulations

Vision-based precision landing system designed to support safe and reliable landings in predefined landing zones, when operated in accordance with manufacturer guidance and applicable regulations Connectivity: Multi-network communication including 4G, radio, and satellite links

Multi-network communication including 4G, radio, and satellite links Safety Systems: Includes redundant navigation systems, geofencing, failsafe procedures, and an integrated emergency parachute system intended to enhance operational safety

Includes redundant navigation systems, geofencing, failsafe procedures, and an integrated emergency parachute system intended to enhance operational safety Medical Delivery Option: Compatible with a UN3373 (United Nations classification for Biological Substance, Category B)-compliant transport box designed for the safe transport of medical and laboratory samples

Compatible with a UN3373 (United Nations classification for Biological Substance, Category B)-compliant transport box designed for the safe transport of medical and laboratory samples Optional Branding: Available customer branding and customization allows organizations to visually align the aircraft with their delivery or logistics programs

Availability

The RigiTech Eiger is currently offered for evaluation, procurement and deployment planning through Drone Nerds' enterprise sales team, subject to supply availability, customer requirements and applicable regulatory approvals.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace company providing unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") solutions through its commercial drone solutions division, operated through Drone Nerds, LLC and two development-stage divisions focused on autonomous defense systems and domestic manufacturing of unmanned systems components designed to support federal procurement and sourcing requirements. XTI's commercial drone solutions business provides hardware distribution, training, service, repair, and lifecycle support to enterprise, public safety and government customers.

XTI Aerospace is headquartered in Addison, Texas.For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on helping customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds focuses on delivering enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About RigiTech

Rigi Technologies SA is a Switzerland-based drone delivery technology company focused on enabling autonomous aerial logistics operations. The company develops integrated drone delivery systems designed to support long-range transport with an emphasis on safety, connectivity, and operational scalability. RigiTech's solutions are built to help organizations establish drone delivery networks across industries such as healthcare, industrial and offshore logistics, and eCommerce and postal delivery.

For more information, visit rigi.tech.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations of economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "poised," "positioned," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, 1) the anticipated expansion of XTI's sales and operations and increased availability of XTI's drones and other products; (2) XTI's business and growth plans and future financial performance; and (3) current and future demand for XTI products. These statements are based on various assumptions and estimates, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of XTI's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of XTI. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; XTI's successful integration of any products (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions); XTI's ability to successfully and timely develop, sell and expand its services, and otherwise implement its growth strategy; risks relating to XTI's operations and business, including information technology and cybersecurity risks, loss of requisite licenses, drone safety risks, loss of key customers and deterioration in relationships between XTI and its employees; risks related to increased competition; risks relating to potential disruption of current plans, operations and infrastructure of XTI, including as a result of the consummation of any acquisition; risks that XTI is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; risks that XTI experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; XTI's ability to compete with existing or new companies that could cause downward pressure on prices, fewer customer orders, reduced margins, the inability to take advantage of new business opportunities, and the loss of market share; the ability to successfully select, execute or integrate future acquisitions into XTI's business, which could result in material adverse effects to operations and financial conditions; and those factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" included in XTI's Annual Report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings made by XTI with the SEC from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or XTI management's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that XTI presently does not know or that XTI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XTI's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. XTI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause XTI's assessments to change. However, while XTI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XTI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XTI's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contacts:

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Drone Nerds: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.