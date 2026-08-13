XTI Aerospace's Drone Nerds Expands Public Safety Portfolio with DBOX Autonomous Drone Docking System

DBOX supports remotely managed and automated drone operations for incident

response, search operations, perimeter monitoring, and situational awareness

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace," or "XTI"), an aerospace and advanced technology platform and parent company of Drone Nerds, LLC, ("Drone Nerds"), a leading drone solutions platform serving commercial, enterprise and government customers, today announced a partnership with DBOX to expand access to autonomous drone docking solutions across the U.S. public safety and government markets through Drone Nerds' enterprise solutions portfolio.

DBOX autonomous docking station supporting a remotely managed Parrot ANAFI UKR series drone mission. (Photo courtesy of DBOX)

Designed for agencies establishing or expanding drone-as-first-responder and remotely managed unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") operations, DBOX combines a fixed docking station, networking station, compatible aircraft, and DBOX Ground Control Software into an integrated platform for repeatable aerial missions.

The addition expands Drone Nerds' ability to support public safety and government agencies leveraging drone technology for incident response, search operations, area surveillance, perimeter monitoring, and command-center situational awareness. Compatibility with select Parrot platforms also creates an opportunity to support current Parrot users exploring a transition toward dock-based and remotely managed operations.

"Partnering with DBOX advances our strategy to provide public safety and government customers with a more complete and customizable approach to autonomous drone operations, including drone-as-first-responder programs," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "By combining DBOX docking infrastructure and software with our integration, training, support, and existing technology partnerships, we can provide both ready-to-deploy systems and customized solutions aligned with each organization's operational requirements. This partnership also creates new opportunities within our current customer base and expands our role across the program lifecycle, supporting long-term growth for Drone Nerds."

As the exclusive U.S. distributor, Drone Nerds will bring DBOX autonomous docking solutions to the public safety and government market. The DBOX PRT, designed to operate with the Parrot Anafi UKR, Anafi UKR GOV, and Anafi UKR XLR platforms, provides agencies with a dock-based option built around select Parrot aircraft.

According to the DBOX product materials, DBOX PRT is compatible with the following Parrot platforms:

Parrot Anafi UKR: MARS 8-channel and LoRa connectivity, 1,024-gram weight, up to 38 minutes of flight endurance, and a stated 2.7 thrust-to-weight ratio

Parrot Anafi UKR GOV: Wi-Fi, LoRa, and 5G multi-link connectivity, an extended battery, up to 70 minutes of flight time, and a stated range of up to 40 kilometers

Parrot Anafi UKR XLR: MARS 10-channel, LoRa, and 5G multi-link connectivity, an extended battery, up to 70 minutes of flight time, and a stated range of up to 40 kilometers

Manufacturer specifications also identify optical navigation for GNSS-denied flight, resistance to jamming, operation from -36°C to 50°C, an IP53 rating, dual RGB and infrared imaging with 35x zoom, and TAA, NDAA, and Blue sUAS designations across the compatible Parrot offering.

The DBOX PRT docking station itself includes integrated rain, wind, temperature, and humidity sensors, four security cameras, Ethernet connectivity, dual-SIM 5G access, and support for physical USB, Wi-Fi, and 5G aircraft data transfer, depending on the selected system version.

"DBOX PRT helps public safety organizations move from individual drone deployments toward more consistent, remotely managed operations," said Dr. Linas Gelazanskas, CEO at DBOX. "Through Drone Nerds, agencies and current Parrot users will have access to the integration expertise, training, and ongoing support needed to evaluate autonomous drone infrastructure and incorporate it into their operational workflows."

Availability

For availability, configuration options, and pricing, customers can contact Drone Nerds directly.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace company providing unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS") solutions through its commercial drone solutions division, operated through Drone Nerds, LLC and two development-stage divisions focused on autonomous defense systems and domestic manufacturing of unmanned systems components designed to support federal procurement and sourcing requirements. XTI's commercial drone solutions business provides hardware distribution, training, service, repair, and lifecycle support to enterprise, public safety and government customers.

XTI Aerospace is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on helping customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds focuses on delivering enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About DBOX

DBOX is an autonomous drone docking station platform developed by JSC IT logika, headquartered in Panevėžys, Lithuania. The platform is designed to support automated drone operations for applications including infrastructure inspection, smart city monitoring, security, public safety, agriculture, and remote asset monitoring.

For more information, visit dbox.lt.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including statements regarding the availability, performance, potential applications, regulatory status, commercialization, market adoption and anticipated benefits of third-party products and services, such as DBOX) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "poised," "positioned," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, 1) the anticipated expansion of XTI's sales and operations and increased availability of XTI's drone and other products; (2) XTI's business and growth plans and future financial performance; and (3) current and future demand for XTI products. These statements are based on various assumptions and estimates, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of XTI's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of XTI. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; XTI's successful integration of any products (including achievement of synergies and cost reductions); XTI's ability to successfully and timely develop, sell and expand its services, and otherwise implement its growth strategy; risks relating to XTI's operations and business, including information technology and cybersecurity risks, loss of requisite licenses, drone safety risks, loss of key customers and deterioration in relationships between XTI and its employees; risks related to increased competition; risks relating to potential disruption of current plans, operations and infrastructure of XTI, including as a result of the consummation of any acquisition; risks that XTI is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; risks that XTI experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; XTI's ability to compete with existing or new companies that could cause downward pressure on prices, fewer customer orders, reduced margins, the inability to take advantage of new business opportunities, and the loss of market share; the ability to successfully select, execute or integrate future acquisitions into XTI's business, which could result in material adverse effects to operations and financial conditions; and those factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" included in XTI's Annual Report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings made by XTI with the SEC from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or XTI management's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that XTI presently does not know or that XTI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XTI's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. XTI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause XTI's assessments to change. However, while XTI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XTI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XTI's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contacts:

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Drone Nerds: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.