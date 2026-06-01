Yaamava' Resort & Casino Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Paramount Pictures and Iconic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" Giveaway

Club Serrano members can qualify to win a rare replica of Cameron's dad's legendary red car during monthlong celebration honoring 40 years of both Yaamava' and the beloved film

HIGHLAND, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to celebrate two major milestones this summer – the property's 40th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the iconic film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" – with an unforgettable promotion inspired by one of cinema's most legendary rides.

From June 1-25, Club Serrano members can qualify for the chance to win a rare replica of Cameron Frye's dad's prized car, a Spyder Modena Convertible, instantly recognizable to fans of the beloved 1986 classic. The grand-prize winner will be selected during a finale event on June 25 at Yaamava', culminating a monthlong celebration of themed dining, and nostalgic experiences across the property.

"This collaboration reflects how we continue to evolve the guest experience at Yaamava'—by connecting pop culture, nostalgia, and premium entertainment in a way that feels fresh and immersive," said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "As Ferris Bueller said, life moves pretty fast—and as we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we're creating moments that encourage guests to slow down, take it in, and enjoy experiences that resonate long after their visit."

At bEATS, Yaamava' Resort & Casino's immersive dining and entertainment venue, guests can enjoy a limited-time Chicago-inspired menu paying tribute to the movie's hometown roots. Yaamava' will also debut a themed display and photo area at Big Mo' Café, where guests can capture selfies with the replica Spyder Modena Convertible in a setting designed to evoke the famous garage at Cameron's house from the film.

The collaboration adds to an extraordinary lineup of elevated promotions and experiences as Yaamava' celebrates four decades as Southern California's premier entertainment destination. Throughout its anniversary year, Yaamava' continues to deliver one-of-a-kind giveaways, luxury experiences and world-class entertainment for Club Serrano members and guests alike. Yaamava' Resort & Casino officially turns 40 on July 24, 2026.

Club Serrano members can earn entries for the "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" giveaway beginning June 1 through promotional play and qualifying activity at Yaamava'. Additional details and official rules are available at Yaamava.com.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,500 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

About Paramount Home Entertainment

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY), a leading next-generation global media and entertainment company comprised of three business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The PHE division oversees PPC's home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles. PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile, and portable devices and emerging technologies.

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino