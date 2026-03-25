Yaamava' Resort & Casino Toasts 40 Years with a Luxurious New Era of Cocktail Craft

Created with Giancarlo Bar Consulting, the Elevated Program Blends Global Expertise with the Resort's Signature Collection 86

HIGHLAND, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is raising a glass to its 40th anniversary year with the debut of a reimagined cocktail program, developed in partnership with Giancarlo Bar Consulting. The launch introduces a refined, globally inspired approach to the resort's luxury beverage experience, blending modern mixology with the rich legacy of Southern California's premier hospitality destination.

Founded by internationally acclaimed bartender and entrepreneur Giancarlo Mancino, the partnership brings a globally recognized perspective shaped by decades of experience across some of the world's most prestigious bars, hotels and resorts. Renowned for his influence on modern cocktail culture and deep expertise in premium spirits, Mancino has built a reputation for creating world-class beverage experiences that resonate with discerning audiences around the globe.

In partnership with the resort's expert beverage team, Mancino has helped shape an inventive cocktail menu that blends modern mixology with the property's renowned Collection 86 – one of the most distinctive archives of rare, cult and vintage spirits in the country. The result is a layered, sensory-driven program that invites guests to explore flavor, history and craftsmanship in every glass.

Debuting at the resort's award-winning fine dining destination, The Pines Modern Steakhouse (The Pines), the new cocktail program marks a defining evolution in the resort's beverage experience. The launch arrives as Yaamava' celebrates its 40th anniversary, adding a sense of occasion to an already transformative moment. By weaving rare, historic bottles into a contemporary cocktail narrative, the program honors the resort's legacy, while reflecting its continued ascent as a leading culinary and lifestyle destination.

The new cocktail menu at The Pines is structured in three distinct sections, each offering a curated lens into the resort's impressive wine and spirits collection:

The 86 Collection : A showcase of the property's extraordinary archive of rare wines and spirits. This signature collection features iconic cocktails crafted with specially selected bottles from the 1970s and 1980s – each pour delivering an evocative taste of history and decadence.





: A showcase of the property's extraordinary archive of rare wines and spirits. This signature collection features iconic cocktails crafted with specially selected bottles from the 1970s and 1980s – each pour delivering an evocative taste of history and decadence. From Grape to Glass : Celebrating California's most iconic wine regions, this section transforms varietal expression into cocktail form, capturing the nuance and diversity of the Golden State's terroir through refined, contemporary compositions. The rotating selection will evolve every six months, spotlighting regional producers and translating their stories from vineyard to glass.





: Celebrating California's most iconic wine regions, this section transforms varietal expression into cocktail form, capturing the nuance and diversity of the Golden State's terroir through refined, contemporary compositions. The rotating selection will evolve every six months, spotlighting regional producers and translating their stories from vineyard to glass. Twists on Classics: A modern reinterpretation of timeless steakhouse cocktail icons, this section introduces unexpected ingredients, precise technique and elegant flavor structure to elevate the familiar into something entirely new.

"Our goal is always to surprise and delight our guests in meaningful ways, especially as we celebrate our 40th anniversary," said Kenji Hall, General Manager at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "By pairing Collection 86 with Giancarlo's global perspective, we've created a cocktail experience that invites discovery, celebrates flavor and tells a story worthy of this milestone year."

"By drawing from the depth of Collection 86 and pairing it with contemporary technique, we've created a cocktail experience that feels timeless, immersive and deeply connected to Yaamava' Resort & Casino's identity," said Giancarlo Mancino, founder of Giancarlo Bar Consulting. "It's been a privilege to help shape a program that celebrates both legacy and innovation during such a meaningful year for the resort."

Refreshed cocktail menus will also roll out at the resort's Lobby Bar and Y Lounge, extending this luxurious beverage experience across multiple settings. As part of the debut, Yaamava' guests were also treated to a one-night-only event with world-renowned mixologist Giacamo Giannotti of Paradiso, ranked among the best bars by The World's 50 Best Bars.

With this new program, Yaamava' Resort & Casino continues to push boundaries in the wine and spirits space, while further enhancing its culinary and hospitality offerings, serving a worldly and sophisticated cocktail experience in the heart of Southern California.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,500 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

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SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino