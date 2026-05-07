Yaamava' Resort & Casino Week Takes Over "Wheel of Fortune" May 11-15 with First-Of-Its-Kind Grand Prize Twist

Special Week Features Jay Leno, Luxury Getaways and a Guaranteed Corvette Stingray Winner in Friday Finale

HIGHLAND, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel of Fortune is bringing the thrill of Southern California's premier entertainment destination to millions of viewers nationwide with "Yaamava' Resort & Casino Week," airing May 11–15. The themed week is part of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel's 40th anniversary celebrations, commemorating four decades of world-class gaming, hospitality and live entertainment.

In a first for the iconic game show, one lucky contestant is guaranteed to drive away in a new Corvette Stingray – personally selected by comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno – as part of a high-stakes twist culminating in a Friday finale unlike any other in Wheel of Fortune history.

Wheel of Fortune is bringing luxury to viewers nationwide with "Yaamava' Resort & Casino Week," airing May 11–15. Post this

Throughout the week, contestants will compete for premium prize packages featured on the Wheel, including luxury stays at Yaamava' Resort & Casino and its sister properties – Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point.

Each night, Bonus Round winners will earn a spot in Friday's final showdown, where all five finalists will return for a winner-take-all moment. The grand prize vehicle will be awarded through a blind draw: five envelopes will be placed on the Bonus Wheel, with only one revealing the coveted Corvette Stingray.

Adding to the excitement, Vanna White traveled to Yaamava' to film exclusive on-location segments alongside Jay Leno, showcasing the resort's amenities and experiences. The segments will air throughout the week, giving viewers a closer look at the award-winning destination. Leno also joined Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on the Wheel of Fortune set for special in-show appearances. In January, Yaamava' was the first casino in the U.S. to debut IGT's Wheel of Fortune Cash on Reels slot machine.

"Wheel of Fortune has always been about fun, excitement, and memorable experiences, which makes this a natural collaboration," said Sally Umsted, SVP Brand Partnerships, Licensing, and Experiences for Sony Pictures Television, Game Shows division. "We're excited to extend our relationship with Yaamava' Resort & Casino from the gaming floor to our air and connect with fans in a new way."

"Working with Wheel of Fortune during such a milestone year allows us to bring the energy and spirit of Yaamava' to audiences across the country," Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino, said. "This collaboration reflects the caliber of entertainment and elevated experiences our team has delivered for 40 years, and we're excited to share that story in a way that resonates far beyond our resort."

In celebration of the relationship, Yaamava' is also engaging Club Serrano members with on-property activations including a special Wheel of Fortune T-shirt giveaway, as well as a drawing for a VIP Wheel of Fortune experience that includes tickets to a show taping, a two-hour tour of Sony Pictures Studios and lunch in the Sony Dining Room, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the legendary game show.

For more information on the Wheel of Fortune themed week and Yaamava' Resort & Casino's 40th anniversary celebrations throughout 2026, visit Yaamava.com.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,500 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

About Wheel of Fortune:

Currently in its 43rd season in syndication, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful shows in television history. Ryan Seacrest hosts the iconic game show as host alongside the incomparable Vanna White. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and Executive Produced by Bellamie Blackstone. It is distributed in syndication in the U.S. by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Sony Pictures Television.

SOURCE Yaamava' Resort & Casino