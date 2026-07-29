YachtWorld Launches "Build Your Brokerage" to Help Independent Brokers Start and Grow Their Own Business

New program combines technology, marketing, financing, transaction management, market intelligence, and marketplace exposure to give independent brokers everything they need to build a successful brokerage.

MIAMI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YachtWorld, the world's leading online marketplace for buying and selling boats, today announced the launch of Build Your Brokerage, a new program designed to help aspiring and independent yacht brokers launch, operate, and grow their own brokerage businesses with the same professional tools and services used by many of the industry's leading firms.

Whether transitioning from an established brokerage, expanding an existing business, or starting a new venture, brokers can now access an integrated suite of solutions that simplifies the operational side of running a brokerage—allowing them to focus on serving clients and growing their business.

"Many talented brokers dream of building their own business but are held back by the time, cost, and complexity of assembling the technology and services needed to compete," said Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Boats Group. "Build Your Brokerage removes those barriers by giving independent brokers access to the infrastructure they need to launch with confidence while building a brand that's entirely their own."

Unlike traditional software solutions, Build Your Brokerage brings together the essential components of a successful brokerage into a single ecosystem, including:

Professional Brokerage Websites with integrated BoatWizard inventory management and lead generation tools.

with integrated BoatWizard inventory management and lead generation tools. Co-Brokerage Inventory Access that allows brokers to expand the selection of boats available on their websites.

that allows brokers to expand the selection of boats available on their websites. YachtCloser , the industry's leading digital transaction platform for contracts, signatures, and deal management.

, the industry's leading digital transaction platform for contracts, signatures, and deal management. Finance Advantage powered by Trident Funding , enabling brokers to offer financing solutions while creating an additional revenue opportunity.

, enabling brokers to offer financing solutions while creating an additional revenue opportunity. Industry-Leading Market Intelligence , including sold boat data, market evaluations, and performance reporting to help brokers price boats strategically and advise clients with confidence.

, including sold boat data, market evaluations, and performance reporting to help brokers price boats strategically and advise clients with confidence. Marketplace Exposure across YachtWorld and the Boats Group network, reaching more than 15 million monthly visitors and generating 30 million listing views every month.

Together, these capabilities enable independent brokers to deliver the professional experience buyers and sellers expect, without investing in multiple disconnected systems or building their business infrastructure from scratch.

"Independent brokers shouldn't have to choose between building their own brand and having access to enterprise-level capabilities," said Madsen. "Our goal is to make it easier for entrepreneurs to enter the industry, grow their businesses, and compete successfully from day one."

The launch reflects YachtWorld's continued investment in supporting marine professionals throughout every stage of their business—from established brokerages and dealerships to the next generation of independent brokerage owners.

For more information about Build Your Brokerage, visit:

https://www.boatsgroup.com/solutions/build-your-brokerage/

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE YachtWorld