YachtWorld and Sunshine Cruising Yachts Showcase How Boutique Brokerages Can Compete on Equal Footing with Industry Giants

Enhanced partnership highlights how Boats Group's data, technology, and global reach empower boutique firms to operate at enterprise scale

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YachtWorld, part of Boats Group, today announced a renewed and expanded partnership with Sunshine Cruising Yachts, underscoring how Boats Group's industry-leading market intelligence and digital tools empower brokerages of every size to succeed. By equipping boutique firms with the same sophisticated technology and insights used by the largest players, Boats Group enables partners like Sunshine Cruising Yachts to operate with the scale, efficiency, and competitive edge of a much larger brokerage.

Sunshine Cruising Yachts, a woman-owned brokerage founded 6 years ago, has earned a strong reputation for its deep cruising knowledge and client-first, inclusive approach. With a team largely composed of top-performing female brokers, the company has consistently sought innovative ways to strengthen its position in a highly competitive marketplace.

Over the past year, Sunshine Cruising Yachts conducted a comprehensive evaluation of its marketing strategy, platform performance, and overall return on investment across industry partnerships. As Boats Group introduced enhanced listing capabilities and expanded market intelligence tools, the brokerage reassessed the platform's impact on visibility, lead quality, and competitive positions. Based on these findings, Sunshine Cruising Yachts made the strategic decision to deepen its commitment to YachtWorld.

"Access to Boats Group's market intelligence and platform tools allows us to compete with larger brokerages," said Melanie Sunshine Neale, Founder of Sunshine Cruising Yachts. "After taking the time to understand the impact of the enhanced tools now available, it became clear that expanding our partnership was the right move. We're able to bring our clients the same depth of data, visibility, and strategic insight that has traditionally been associated with big firms – while maintaining the personalized service and agility that define who we are."

"Our focus is ensuring that brokerages and dealerships of every size have access to the tools and intelligence required to compete effectively," said Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Boats Group. "When boutique brokerages are empowered with comprehensive market data and global exposure, they can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the industry's largest players."

As the brokerage landscape continues to evolve, Boats Group remains committed to democratizing access to powerful tools and market intelligence, ensuring that performance, transparency, and innovation define success in the global yacht market.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

About Sunshine Cruising Yachts

Founded in 2020, Sunshine Cruising Yachts is a women-owned boutique yacht brokerage specializing in cruising sail and power vessels. Known for its deep cruising expertise and forward-thinking approach, the firm prioritizes staying ahead of technology trends and leveraging advanced marketing and data tools to maximize results for buyers and sellers worldwide. By combining real-world boating experience with modern digital strategy, Sunshine Cruising Yachts delivers informed guidance, strong market positioning, and personalized service in a competitive global marketplace.

Press Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE YachtWorld