Yale-Trained Plastic Surgeon Introduces Comprehensive Mommy Makeover Program in San Antonio

New patient-centered program combines personalized surgical planning, enhanced recovery protocols, advanced wound-healing science, and a private QUAD-A Accredited Class C certified outpatient surgery facility in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio for women seeking comprehensive breast and body rejuvenation.

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawton Plastic Surgery today announced the launch of its Comprehensive Mommy Makeover Program, an integrated surgical experience designed to combine advanced breast and body contouring procedures with evidence-based Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols, personalized treatment planning, and comprehensive perioperative care.

Developed over more than 25 years by Yale-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Lawton, the program reflects more than 25 years of continuous refinement in cosmetic breast and body surgery. Rather than viewing a mommy makeover as a single operation, the program integrates every stage of care—from consultation and nutritional optimization to surgery, recovery, and long-term healing—into a coordinated treatment pathway. The program was developed in response to increasing patient demand for a more comprehensive approach to breast and body rejuvenation that integrates surgical planning, recovery optimization, and coordinated postoperative care.

A mommy makeover combines procedures such as tummy tuck, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, liposuction, or breast revision surgery into a single operative plan tailored to each patient's anatomy, goals, and stage of life. According to Dr. Lawton, achieving excellent outcomes requires far more than performing multiple procedures during one operation.

"Every mommy makeover begins with understanding the individual," said Dr. Lawton. "Every patient has different anatomy, different priorities, and different goals. The operation should never be standardized. The planning, execution, and recovery must all be individualized."

The Comprehensive Mommy Makeover Program incorporates several coordinated elements designed to optimize both surgical outcomes and patient recovery.

Program highlights include:

Personalized breast and body surgical planning

Advanced breast augmentation, Breast implant revision, breast lift, tummy tuck, liposuction, and body contouring techniques

Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols

Comprehensive nutritional and supplement optimization

Advanced wound-healing protocols based on Yale research experience

Surgery performed in a private QUAD-A Accredited Class C certified outpatient surgery facility in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio

Coordinated postoperative follow-up focused on comfort, mobility, and recovery milestones

Unlike traditional recovery pathways that often focus primarily on the surgical procedure itself, the program incorporates multimodal recovery strategies intended to reduce the physiologic stress of surgery. These include preoperative counseling, nutritional optimization, advanced pain management, early mobilization, and coordinated postoperative care. According to Dr. Lawton, enhanced recovery pathways have become an integral component of every surgical patient experience.

"Excellent recovery doesn't begin after surgery," Dr. Lawton said. "It begins weeks before the operation. Every decision—from nutrition and anesthesia to surgical technique and postoperative care—contributes to the overall experience. Our philosophy has always been continuous improvement."

All procedures within the Comprehensive Mommy Makeover Program are performed in Lawton Plastic Surgery's private, fully certified ambulatory surgery center. The integrated facility allows patients to receive consultation, surgery, and postoperative care within a coordinated clinical environment designed specifically for cosmetic breast and body surgery.

Women considering mommy makeover surgery are encouraged to learn about the procedures commonly included in a mommy makeover, review frequently asked questions, understand the practice's enhanced recovery philosophy, and become familiar with the private surgery center before scheduling a consultation.

About Dr. Gary Lawton

Dr. Gary Lawton is a board-certified plastic surgeon in San Antonio, Texas, who has devoted more than 25 years exclusively to cosmetic surgery of the breast and body. He completed his General Surgery and Plastic Surgery training at Yale University School of Medicine, serving as Chief Resident in both specialties. He also excelled in the two-year Yale Wound Healing Research Fellowship devoted to the biology of tissue repair. Dr. Lawton has performed tens of thousands of cosmetic breast and body procedures and has received numerous professional distinctions, including induction into the Tau Beta Pi Honor Society, the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, and the RealSelf Hall of Fame. Dr. Lawton has received the Corso Foundation Award for Plastic Surgery Research, the Ohse Foundation Research Award, the Ethicon Wound Healing Fellowship Award, the American College of Surgeons Award for Wound Healing Research, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons 25-Year Milestone Award, and RealSelf Top 100 recognition. He is a Scene in San Antonio Top Surgeon. His practice focuses on breast augmentation, breast revision surgery, breast lift, breast reduction, tummy tuck, liposuction, mommy makeover, and body contouring procedures.

Contact

Dr. Gary Lawton

Lawton Plastic Surgery

525 Oak Centre Drive, Suite 260

San Antonio, Texas

(210) 496-2639

https://www.plasticsurgery-sanantonio.com/contact-us/map-and-directions

SOURCE LAWTON PLASTIC SURGERY