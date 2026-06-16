Yardi adds Virtuoso Connector for Claude to its AI platform, Virtuoso Enterprise

Real estate's only MCP connector on the Anthropic marketplace gives operators instant, secure access to live data

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has added the Virtuoso Connector (MCP) to Yardi Virtuoso® Enterprise, its AI platform built with specialized solutions for every real estate market. The Virtuoso Connector links Yardi data with the power of foundational models, allowing for dynamic interaction through a context window interface.

Yardi adds Virtuoso Connector for Claude to its AI platform

"The Virtuoso Connector gives operators direct access to their Yardi data through the AI tools they already use," said Akshai Rao, president of Yardi. "That kind of access is too valuable to leave out of Virtuoso Enterprise. As the most comprehensive system of record in real estate, we felt it was our responsibility to take a clear stance toward openness, and we hope others in the industry will follow our lead."

The Virtuoso Connector authenticates through Yardi, so data access automatically follows existing user permissions.

The connector is available now, with additional LLM support coming soon. Today, Yardi is the only property management software provider in the real estate industry with an MCP connector available on the Anthropic marketplace.

"The Virtuoso Connector fundamentally changes what's possible," said Gary Shaw, regional managing director at Colliers. "The power it puts in our hands has transformed how we operate across hundreds of properties."

The Virtuoso Connector is available now as part of Virtuoso Enterprise. Schedule a meeting to learn more or stop by the Yardi booth at NAA Apartmentalize to see it live.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi