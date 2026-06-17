Yardi publishes second connector on Anthropic marketplace, bringing Yardi Matrix data to Claude

New MCP connector gives multifamily investors, lenders, asset managers and property managers access to market intelligence alongside real-time portfolio data

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has published the Yardi Matrix Connector on the Anthropic marketplace, its second MCP connector available for Claude. The connector gives investors, lenders, financial intermediaries and operators a new way to access Yardi® Matrix data directly within Claude.

Combined with the Virtuoso Connector published in February, multifamily investment professionals and operators — both market rate and affordable — can now work with internal portfolio data and external market intelligence in a single context window.

Yardi brings Matrix data to Claude

Yardi Matrix is the real estate industry's most comprehensive source of property, entity, market and forecast data. With the Matrix Connector, that data can now be ingested directly into Claude, allowing operators and asset managers to generate finished analytical work at a scale that was previously impractical. Investment committee memos, investor reports, asset management reviews, loan submissions and offering memoranda can be produced with underlying Matrix datapoints driving the analysis, rather than being created manually from exports and static reports.

"Yardi Matrix has always been the foundation real estate professionals rely on for market intelligence," said Jeff Adler, vice president at Yardi. "Connecting that data to Claude means operators aren't just accessing information, they're generating insights. The combination of live portfolio data and market data in one place opens up an entirely new category of analysis for asset managers."

With access to multiple internal and external data sources simultaneously, work that once required manual effort across individual assets can be done across large portfolios at once. The connector also enables the creation of derived and transformed metrics not available directly in Matrix, including calculations like cap rates, expanding what operators can analyze and surface.

The Yardi Matrix Connector is available as an add-on to Virtuoso Enterprise, as well as a standalone connector. Schedule a demo to learn more or stop by the Yardi booth at NAA Apartmentalize to see how it works.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi