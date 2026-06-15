Built on the multifamily industry's most comprehensive system, Virtuoso AI agents bring intelligence to every corner of operations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® announced expanded AI agent capabilities across multifamily operations through Yardi Virtuoso® Enterprise for multifamily, its enterprise AI platform designed to help operators automate routine tasks, improve efficiency and support better decision-making.

Yardi delivers AI agents for every multifamily role and workflow

"Operators aren't looking for another AI tool. They want intelligence that understands their business and works within the systems they already rely on," said Richard Malpica, vice president of multifamily at Yardi. "Because Yardi's AI agents are grounded in decades of multifamily data and workflow expertise, they can deliver context and outcomes that standalone AI tools simply can't. We have moved from simple automation to meaningful action. Our agents have transitioned from answering to doing."

Today, Yardi offers AI agents across leasing, resident services, maintenance and accounting through Virtuoso Enterprise for multifamily.

Agents for the renter journey

On the customer-facing side, Yardi® Chat IQ helps automate key stages of the renter lifecycle, including lead nurturing, tour scheduling, application support, payment reminders and renewal outreach.

Agents for the enterprise user

Virtuoso Assistant delivers AI-powered guidance directly within the Yardi platform, helping users get answers and complete tasks without leaving their workflow. When additional help is needed, Virtuoso Assistant seamlessly connects users to Yardi's support team.

Future enhancements will enable users to build reports, surface insights, complete actions and launch specialized AI agents directly from chat.

Agents for inspections and repairs

Also native to Virtuoso Enterprise, AI inspection agents analyze video walkthroughs of units to identify needed repairs, deliver AI-generated repair guidance and surface suggested repair items directly from Yardi® Marketplace. What once required manual documentation can now be initiated from a walkthrough.

Agents for invoice processing

Yardi® Smart AP is an AI-powered OCR engine for invoice data entry and processing. Results from adopters are clear: KETTLER, a leading multifamily operator, saw an 86% decrease in invoice processing time and eliminated 48 hours of human processing time using Smart AP.

For operators seeking deeper automation, premium agents can be added to Virtuoso Enterprise to automate routine invoice approvals, audit leases for missed charges, capture vendor payment discounts and streamline month-end close processes, helping teams recover revenue and improve operational efficiency.

Schedule a meeting to learn more, or stop by the Yardi booth at NAA Apartmentalize to see it live.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi