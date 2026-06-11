Yardi sponsors 2026 senior living Changemakers series

For eighth year, Yardi joins Senior Housing News to honor industry leaders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Yardi® and Senior Housing News (SHN) have partnered to produce the Changemakers series, interviewing senior living changemakers across the industry.

The 2026 Changemakers series celebrates a diverse group of industry visionaries. Through extensive interviews conducted by SHN, readers get a firsthand look at each honoree's story, advice and insights. Interviews will be released during the next three months as the series progresses.

Meet the first 2026 Changemakers of senior living

The first batch of honorees in this year's Changemakers class includes Nick Stengle of Brookdale Senior Living, Paul Boethel of Watermark Retirement Communities and Quintin King of Brightwater Senior Living. Read the Changemakers' full interviews with SHN.

"We're pleased to sponsor the Changemakers series for the eighth year," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "By highlighting the voices of industry innovators and trailblazers, this series fosters collaboration and shares best practices. It helps advance the senior living profession as organizations work to meet the evolving needs of residents and caregivers."

As a leading senior living technology provider, Yardi is proud to join SHN to launch the 2026 Changemakers series. Explore Yardi's all-in-one solution for senior living.

About Senior Housing News

Senior Housing News is the leading source for news and information covering the senior housing industry. With a national reach of over 30,000 professionals, SHN provides a cutting-edge and targeted platform that gives readers the opportunity to reach decision makers every day. To learn more, visit seniorhousingnews.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi