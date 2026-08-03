YASSI Introduces VIN360™, a New Intelligence Layer for Vehicle Decisions

Turning vehicle history into clear, actionable intelligence.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI), the nation's leading enterprise vehicle intelligence platform, today introduced VIN360™, a new intelligence layer that analyzes the full history associated with a single VIN. By surfacing the fraud indicators, ownership issues, and risk signals that matter most, VIN360™ helps organizations recognize potential risk before costly decisions are made.

Title fraud and other vehicle-related risks often become apparent only when multiple data points are evaluated together. Factors such as a recently issued title, an undisclosed lien, or inconsistencies in an ownership record may indicate heightened risk when considered within the broader context of a vehicle's history. Identifying these patterns has traditionally required extensive manual review and industry expertise, particularly as fraud schemes become increasingly sophisticated.

VIN360™ was built to close that gap. Rather than requiring users to compare records manually, it analyzes that history and returns a single view, with findings ranked by severity and linked to the supporting detail behind each one, so teams know exactly what to act on first.

"Our customers have always had access to great data. The challenge is knowing, in the moment, what actually deserves a second look," said Jean Nguyen, Vice President of Product at YASSI. "VIN360™ brings those priorities into focus, so teams can spend less time interpreting data and more time taking action."

According to Point Predictive's 2026 Auto Lending Fraud Trends Report, auto lending fraud exposure reached $10.4 billion in 2025, up from $9.2 billion the previous year, with title washing among the schemes contributing to those losses.

VIN360™ organizes every finding into three levels of urgency: Critical, Warning, and Investigate, allowing teams to quickly distinguish what requires immediate attention, what warrants additional review, and what can move forward without reviewing each record line by line.

Designed for dealerships, lenders, insurers, fleet operators, auctions, and government agencies, VIN360™ supports vehicle decisions throughout the lifecycle, including evaluating trade-ins, funding loans, underwriting policies, investigating claims, and verifying ownership.

To learn more about VIN360™, visit yassi.com/VIN360.

About YASSI

Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI) is the nation's leading enterprise vehicle intelligence platform, delivering real-time title, lien, registration, ownership, and related vehicle information through direct connections with state DMV systems and authoritative national databases. Through its Easy-Connect API and YASSI Intelligence solutions, including VIN360™, YASSI helps dealerships, lenders, insurers, fleet operators, auctions, and government agencies reduce fraud, improve operational efficiency, and make faster, more informed decisions.

Media Contact:

Steph McGuirk

Interdependence

[email protected]

845-269-8868

SOURCE Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc.