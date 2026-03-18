YASSI Expands Real-Time DMV Data Network to 43 States, Adding Utah and Indiana

Expansion delivers live vehicle intelligence for lenders, insurers, dealers, fleets, auctions, and tow operators across two high-activity automotive markets

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI), a leading provider of real-time vehicle and title data infrastructure, today announced the addition of Utah and Indiana to its live DMV data network, expanding coverage to 43 states. Lenders, insurers, dealers, fleets, auctions, tow operators, and other automotive partners can now access real-time title and lien data, including title history, lien status, and theft and impound indicators, sourced directly from state DMV systems.

The two states serve different parts of the market. Utah is one of the fastest-growing states by population and vehicle registrations, which means a growing share of lien, title, and registration queries across the country are tied to Utah DMV records. Indiana presents a different dynamic, with an average vehicle age of 13.1 years, well above the national average of 12.2, according to Alliance for Automotive Innovation's 2024 registration data. Older vehicle populations generate higher rates of total loss claims, collateral disputes, and title complexity, all of which create demand for the kind of real-time verification YASSI provides to lenders, insurers, dealers, and tow operators.

"Every state we add means more vehicles our customers can verify on the spot, right when the transaction is happening. Connecting those states to our live DMV network replaces manual lookups and batch data with vehicle intelligence that's current to the second and built into how our customers already work."

— Lee Perine, Vice President of Partnerships, YASSI

With the expansion now live, YASSI customers nationwide can obtain records on vehicles registered and titled in Utah and Indiana. All delivered through a modern REST API that connects with loan origination systems, claims management systems, dealer management systems, or proprietary workflows. Most organizations are up and running in days. YASSI is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and DPPA-compliant, with 99.99% uptime.

About YASSI

Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc. (YASSI) provides real-time vehicle title, lien, and registration intelligence to lenders, insurers, dealers, fleets, auctions, and tow operators. By connecting directly with state DMV systems and authoritative national databases, YASSI enables customers to verify vehicle records instantly within their operational workflows. Unlike legacy providers that rely on cached or batch-updated data, YASSI delivers vehicle information live at the moment of the query. Learn more at yassi.com.

SOURCE Yotta Automated Software Solutions, Inc.