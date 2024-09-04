Yesway Continues its 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Iconic Allsup's Burrito with "World Famous Allsup's Burrito Day"

On September 7, Yesway and Allsup's Rewards Members Can Buy One

World Famous Allsup's Beef & Bean Burrito and Get One FREE

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, one of the country's fastest-growing convenience store chains, is delighted to announce that a new tradition will be born on September 7, 2024: "World Famous Burrito Day."

September 7th is significant because it marks the birthday of Lonnie Allsup, founder of the beloved convenience store chain acquired by Yesway in 2019. This date also commemorates the company's year-long 50th Anniversary celebration of the iconic Allsup's deep-fried burrito.

In celebration of "World Famous Allsup's Burrito Day", Yesway is offering a special treat for Allsup’s Burrito fans on September 7, 2024: Buy One Beef & Bean Burrito, Get One FREE. Throughout September and October 2024, Yesway and Allsup’s Rewards members who buy two (2) Pepsi or Mountain Dew 20-ounce bottled beverages can purchase an Allsup’s Burrito for just 50¢.

To celebrate, Yesway is offering a special treat for World Famous Allsup's Burrito fans on September 7, 2024: Buy One Beef & Bean Burrito, Get One FREE*.

This exciting offer is exclusive to Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members* and available at all store locations where Allsup's Burritos are sold. The celebration will continue throughout September and October, during which Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members who buy two (2) Pepsi or Mountain Dew 20-ounce bottled beverages can purchase an Allsup's Burrito for just 50¢.**

"Over the past year, Yesway has collaborated with several key supplier partners, pairing their beloved brands with ours to celebrate this amazing milestone," said Derek Gaskins, Yesway's Chief Marketing Officer. "Partners such as Pepsi/Mountain Dew, KDP, Red Bull, Monster, Hershey, Mondelez, and Mars/Wrigley have helped us create new, value-packed offers for our customers. We have paired spicy with sweet, savory, and indulgent combinations, enticing our customers to enjoy the Allsup's Burrito alongside something new."

For over 50 years, Allsup's has captivated its customers with its World Famous Burritos. These authentically flavored burritos are handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese, and a unique blend of spices. They are then carefully wrapped, served piping hot, and topped with Allsup's equally famous Taco Sauce.

"We are thrilled to mark this tremendous year, which included the launch of online sales of the Allsup's Burrito, Chimi, and Taco Sauce and the introduction of the Allsup's Pizza Burrito," Gaskins continued. "We thank our loyal customers for celebrating with us and invite them to be on the lookout for more celebrations, and here's to fifty more years!"

Fans, friends, and customers are encouraged to join the Yesway or Allsup's Rewards program to enjoy fuel savings, member pricing, and perks, along with these special World Famous Burrito Day deals. Enrollment is easy in-store or at the pump with a mobile number or by clicking here. Yesway and Allsup's brand merchandise and apparel are available at shopyeswayallsups.com for those who want to share the celebrations even further. To find the nearest Yesway or Allsup's store, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations .

*Redeemable only on September 7, 2024. To redeem, you must be a Yesway or Allsup's Rewards Member. **Purchase of two (2) Pepsi or Mountain Dew 20-ounce bottled beverages required.

