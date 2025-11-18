Celebrate the Season of Savings: Yesway Unwraps Festive Offers and Holiday Rewards

"This season we're celebrating our customers with the best deals of the year. Our holiday promotions feature unbeatable offers, exciting sweepstakes prizes, and fuel savings that make every visit a merry one," said Ray Harrison, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Yesway. "Whether you're fueling up, grabbing a snack, or shopping for last-minute gifts, Yesway and Allsup's are making it easier than ever to save and celebrate."

Featured Holiday Promotions

Rockstar Energy Deal

Buy 3 Rockstar Energy drinks, Get 1 Free Allsup's World Famous Beef & Bean Burrito

Yesway & Allsup's Rewards Exclusives

Buy Any Travel Mug, Get FREE Any Size Fountain Refills (December 1–31)

Stack & Save: Buy 2 Pepsi or Mountain Dew 20oz + an Allsup's Chimi and save 10¢ per gallon*

Win a $2,500 Fuel Gift Card! Enter by purchasing any NOS® Energy 16oz can (2 for $5) or by redeeming Smiles in the Yesway or Allsup's Rewards app**

12 Happy HoliDAYs (December 13–24)

Rewards members can unwrap a new daily freebie with qualifying purchases—festive surprises include:

Free Oh Snap! Pickle with Yesway Chips

Free Cookie Dough Bites with a Ben & Jerry's pint

And more holiday treats are revealed each day!

Sweet Seasonal Savings

3 for $6 Mix & Match Allsup's Twix and Snickers® Brownies

2 for $6 Nerds Juicy Clusters + Nerds Clusters

Buy 1, Get 1 for $2 Mix & Match All Hershey's and Reese's King Size (December 1–31 only)

More Ways to Save This Holiday Season

Whether you're road-tripping, gifting on the go, or stocking up on seasonal treats, Yesway and Allsup's have everything you need to make the season bright. Shoppers can pick up Yesway and Allsup's-branded snacks, gift cards, and even Allsup's World Famous Burritos—perfect for last-minute gifting. Customers can also earn and redeem Smiles loyalty points in-store or through the Yesway and Allsup's Rewards apps, making every visit even more rewarding.

For the complete list of holiday promotions and participating locations, visit Yesway.com or download the Yesway or Allsup's Rewards app. To find the nearest store, visit Yesway Locations or Allsup's Locations.

*Limit 30 gallons and one vehicle per transaction

**No purchase necessary; for enter-by-mail details, visit DrinkNOS.com/YeswayFuelGC

Editor's Note: To arrange interviews, contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications, at 617.669.1560 or [email protected] . High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway - Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 447 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 85 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com .

SOURCE Yesway