Yesway Announces the Hiring of Chuck Sanders as Vice President of Merchandising

Veteran retail merchandising executive to elevate category performance, strengthen brand presentation, and optimize profitability chain-wide

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the nation's fastest-growing convenience store chains, is pleased to announce that Chuck Sanders has joined the company as Vice President of Merchandising. Reporting directly to Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Ray Harrison, Sanders will lead the company's merchandising organization and help improve and further develop Yesway's long-term merchandising strategy.

Chuck Sanders, Vice President of Merchandising at Yesway

With more than two decades of merchandising leadership experience in the convenience and grocery industries, Sanders brings a proven record of driving category performance, improving margins, strengthening supplier partnerships, and building high-performing teams. His strategic mindset, deep industry knowledge, and focus on customer experience make him an exceptional addition to Yesway's leadership team.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Chuck to Yesway," said Ray Harrison, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer. "His depth of experience, his results-driven mindset, and his ability to build strong partnerships will be invaluable as we elevate our merchandising capabilities and continue delivering outstanding value to our customers. Chuck is a seasoned leader, and we are excited about the impact he will make across our organization."

In his new role, Chuck will oversee all aspects of Yesway's merchandising function, including P&L ownership, category management, assortment optimization, vendor partnerships, strategic pricing, and planogram development. He will work cross-functionally with marketing, loyalty, operations, fuel, financial planning, and supply chain teams to ensure alignment and operational excellence. Additionally, he will lead and mentor the merchandising team, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Sanders brings more than two decades of exceptional merchandising leadership to Yesway, built through progressive roles at 7-Eleven, CAL'S Convenience, and Brookshire Grocery Company. His experience includes overseeing more than $2 billion in annual category sales, delivering sustained revenue and margin growth, and securing substantial supplier funding and national partnerships. He has led major category strategies, new item launches, pricing and promotional architecture, and large-scale planogram initiatives across thousands of retail locations. Throughout his career, Sanders has built and mentored high-performing teams, driven operational improvements, and executed complex merchandising resets and store initiatives. Known for his analytical approach, strong vendor relationships, and customer-centric mindset, he has consistently strengthened competitive positioning and accelerated growth for every organization he has served.

"I am thrilled to be joining Yesway," Chuck said. "This is an innovative, fast-growing organization with a clear vision and a strong commitment to serving its customers and communities. I look forward to partnering with Ray, the leadership team, and the talented merchandising organization to build on the company's momentum and help drive the next phase of growth."

Sanders' experience, leadership, and commitment to operational excellence position him to make an immediate and meaningful impact as Yesway enhances its merchandising capabilities and elevates the customer experience across its growing store base.

To locate your nearest Yesway or Allsup's store, visit Yesway.com/locations or Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ .

Editor note: Contact Erin Vadala, Warner Communications; 617-669-1560; [email protected] to arrange interviews. High-resolution images and graphics are available upon request.

About Yesway: Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 447 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 88 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit Yesway.com .

SOURCE Yesway