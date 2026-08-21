YFORE Debuts Flagship Innovations in North America: More to Come

At its August 26 Atlanta event, YFORE will showcase expanded vision and access ecosystems, alongside the global reveal of a new product family.

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 26, global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier YFORE will celebrate the grand opening of its Atlanta facility, anchoring its localized engineering, manufacturing, and customer support capabilities directly in North America.

Marking another major milestone, August 26 will also serve as the North American premiere of YFORE's flagship product portfolios—anchored by a "More Than" theme that highlights expanded vision systems, comprehensive vehicle access solutions, and an exclusive global reveal of an entirely new product family.

More Than a Digital Mirror

YFORE's Interior Digital Mirror is an industry-proven solution in intelligent vision. Featuring a field of view more than three times wider than traditional rearview mirrors, the system dramatically reduces blind spots. Powered by advanced high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging, rain-and-fog optimization, ultra-low latency, and high-brightness displays, it delivers crystal-clear rearward visibility across extreme weather and lighting conditions.

Validated by mass-production experience across more than 60 vehicle models for over 16 global OEMs and fully compliant with global automotive safety standards, YFORE's digital mirror platform represents top-tier technology maturity.

However, YFORE's vision roadmap extends well beyond a single interior display. At its North American debut, YFORE will showcase a broader, multi-dimensional array of intelligent mirror solutions designed to redefine vehicle vision and safety. The full lineup will be officially unveiled on site.

More Than a Digital Key

YFORE's Digital Car Key brings a hands-free, intuitive access experience to modern vehicles. Integrating Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Near Field Communication (NFC), and advanced short-range wireless protocols, the system enables smart welcome lighting upon approach, automatic unlocking as the user gets close, and seamless walk-away locking. Engineered for high precision, it maintains ultra-reliable positioning even in complex environments with signal obstacles or body shielding.

With mass production proven across more than 50 vehicle models worldwide, YFORE has built a strong benchmark in intelligent vehicle access.

Yet, digital keys are only one piece of the puzzle. In Atlanta, YFORE will introduce a comprehensive intelligent access ecosystem—expanding how drivers interact with, enter, and secure their vehicles.

One More Thing...

In addition to advancing its established mirror and access portfolios, YFORE is saving its biggest announcement for the event.

On August 26, YFORE will officially unveil an all-new Intelligent Sensing product family to the global market. Designed for next-generation vehicle architectures, this high-performance portfolio will further expand YFORE's capabilities in creating safer, smarter, and more intuitive mobility experiences.

Together, these three pillars reflect YFORE's commitment to driving the future of mobility—bringing more possibilities to how people see, access, and experience their vehicles.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror, and Sensing systems. With an operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

SOURCE YFORE