YFORE Unveils New North America Headquarters and Facility in Atlanta

The August 26 grand opening brings local R&D, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities directly to regional OEM partners.

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YFORE, a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier specializing in intelligent mobility, will celebrate the grand opening of its new North America facility in Atlanta on August 26. The milestone marks a major step in deepening YFORE's long-term commitment to the North American automotive sector, bringing advanced technological capabilities, engineering responsiveness, and manufacturing excellence closer to regional OEM partners.

Far more than a manufacturing plant, the newly established Atlanta site serves as YFORE's fully integrated North America Headquarters. The facility unifies local R&D, advanced manufacturing, regional sourcing, sales, and dedicated customer engineering support under one roof. By establishing a complete automotive value chain in North America, YFORE creates a highly agile, resilient, and responsive platform designed to accelerate joint innovation and secure supply chain continuity for North American vehicle programs.

As automotive architectures rapidly shift toward software-defined and software-driven platforms, YFORE brings a proven track record of mass production and innovation to the region. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes Intelligent Mirrors, Intelligent Access, Intelligent Cockpit solutions, and an all-new product line slated for a global preview during the ceremony.

YFORE's global footprint is backed by extensive mass-production experience across major international markets:

Digital Vision & Smart Mirrors: A long-standing market leader in automotive vision technology, with mass-production experience across more than 60 vehicle models and long-term partnerships with over 16 global OEMs.

Intelligent Vehicle Access: Digital Key solutions successfully deployed in over 50 vehicle models, seamlessly integrating BLE, UWB, NFC, and other short-range wireless technologies to deliver highly secure, frictionless vehicle access.

Engineering Excellence: Driven by a strong focus on innovation, over 40% of YFORE's global workforce is dedicated to research and development, with approximately 10% of annual revenue reinvested into forward-looking mobility technologies.

"The inauguration of our Atlanta facility represents a foundational pillar in our global strategy," said Nick Chen, President of YFORE North America. "By establishing fully integrated R&D and manufacturing right here in North America, we are positioned to work side-by-side with our OEM partners—delivering faster response times, tailor-made engineering solutions, and a robust local supply chain to support the next generation of intelligent mobility."

The grand opening event on August 26 will gather industry leaders, OEM partners, and media for a first look at the state-of-the-art facility, live technology demonstrations, and the exclusive global reveal of YFORE's latest automotive product innovation.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Intelligent Sensing systems. With operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

SOURCE YFORE