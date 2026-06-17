Yiren Digital to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on June 25, 2026

BEIJING, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and global markets, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 before U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on June 25, 2026 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on June 25, 2026).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10209861/10439ec2351 .

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.yiren.com.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and global markets. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. Following the regulatory filing of its in-house developed Large Language Model Zhiyu, and the significant enhancement of its MagiCube Agent platform, Yiren Digital is establishing a new growth engine to accelerate its evolution into an AI-native, multi-industry operating platform extending beyond traditional financial services. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

SOURCE Yiren Digital