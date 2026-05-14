Yiren Digital Advances Transition to AI-Native, Multi-Industry Operating Model with Enterprise AI Architecture Rollout

Proprietary Multi-Agent Architecture Enables AI-Driven Execution Across Financial Services and Emerging AI-Native Verticals

BEIJING, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and global markets, today announced that AI is increasingly executing core workflows across its credit and insurance businesses. This shift is improving operating efficiency and unit economics, particularly in customer acquisition and servicing processes, and marks its transition toward an AI-native, multi-industry operating model.

This evolution from AI-assisted operations to agent-driven execution is enabled by Yiren Digital's proprietary AI architecture, which is now deployed across its credit and insurance operations and extending into selected AI-native verticals beyond financial services. The architecture spans a foundation model, a multi-agent platform, an agent execution layer, an enterprise AgentOS, and a workspace-level employee co-pilot.

Under its All-in-AI strategy, the Company is advancing its transition from a technology-enabled financial services platform toward an AI-native, multi-industry operating company. The strategy builds on over 5 years of the Company's purpose-built AI infrastructure and R&D investments, demonstrated operating impact across the Company's credit and insurance businesses, and an AI-executed internet insurance line that has emerged as a second growth engine.

"For years, we have been a fintech company that uses AI to do credit and insurance better," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "We are now becoming an AI-native, multi-industry company. This shift is already improving how we operate, allowing us to scale expertise, increase efficiency, and expand into new verticals with greater speed and discipline. Our proprietary AI capabilities, developed in one of the most regulated and security-intensive industries in the world, are designed to be portable across financial sub-sectors and adjacent verticals where domain knowledge, data, and agentic execution can scale and compound over time. All-in-AI is how we will operate, grow, and allocate capital from here forward."

From AI-Assisted Tools to AI-Driven Execution

Following the 2025 launch of its proprietary multi-agent platform, MagiCube, the Company's 2026 rollout of MagiCube 2.0 marks a pivotal operational shift. AI agents now function as autonomous executors rather than mere task assistants, delivering end-to-end outcomes across the enterprise lifecycle. Key milestones underpinning this architectural evolution include:

Zhiyu - the Company's proprietary large language model (LLM), received regulatory filing approval in April 2025 and serves as the foundational intelligence layer.

- the Company's proprietary large language model (LLM), received regulatory filing approval in April 2025 and serves as the foundational intelligence layer. MagiCube - the Company's multi-agent integration platform, launched in October 2025 as the connective infrastructure for large-scale agent deployment across sales, risk, capital, compliance, and customer service.

- the Company's multi-agent integration platform, launched in October 2025 as the connective infrastructure for large-scale agent deployment across sales, risk, capital, compliance, and customer service. MagiCube 2.0 - introduced in 2026, restructures the platform around two specialized layers: XuanJi, for human-and-organization workflow execution, and ZhiNao, the enterprise-wide AgentOS for LLM coordination and multi-agent orchestration.

XuanJi: AI-Driven Execution for Labor-Intensive Workflows

XuanJi is the Company's AI-driven workflow execution layer, delivering business outcomes directly across high-volume, repetitive processes including outbound customer service, telesales, insurance proposal generation, lending operations, and post-sale engagement. By moving these functions from human-assisted tasks to agent-delivered results, XuanJi structurally improves cost-to-serve, response speed, and consistency.

ZhiNao: The Enterprise AgentOS

ZhiNao is the Company's centralized orchestration and governance layer, an AgentOS that coordinates LLMs and agents, routes workflows, manages permissions, integrates enterprise knowledge, and enforces AI governance across the organization. ZhiNao serves as the single coordination hub for every agent the Company deploys, internal or third-party, and scales agent-driven operations across knowledge-intensive functions such as advisory services, strategic analysis, and management decision support.

Workspace AI and AI Buddy: A Platform for Human-Agent Collaboration

Workspace AI is the Company's enterprise-wide operating platform connecting employees, AI agents, knowledge systems, and intelligent workflows in a unified execution environment. Its employee-facing interface, AI Buddy, provides every colleague with a personalized co-pilot routed through ZhiNao, a single interface giving frontline staff and management direct access to enterprise data, agentic workflows, and approved third-party AI tools. All agent-driven workflows within the platform operate under a centralized governance framework, ensuring compliance, auditability and risk control across regulated business lines.

A Proven Track Record of AI-Driven Operating Impact

Yiren Digital's All-in-AI strategy has become a core driver of financial performance, delivering enhanced operating leverage across our ecosystem. In fiscal year 2025, integrating proprietary AI agents and LLMs generated meaningful cost efficiencies, and the continued upgrade of the Company's enterprise AI architecture is expected to further accelerate these benefits. Most notably, AI-powered precision marketing has reduced sales & marketing and customer service expenses as a percentage of total revenue. This migration toward an agent-led execution model has fundamentally bolstered our unit economics and positioned the Company for sustainable, profitable growth.

Beyond operational efficiency, our AI infrastructure is a proven engine for rapid business scaling. By repurposing the core AI architecture engineered for our credit operations, our internet insurance distribution business achieved rapid, consecutive-quarter premium growth, becoming an increasingly meaningful revenue contributor. This validates our strategic thesis: a portable AI stack, combined with a massive established user base, creates a structural advantage that drastically accelerates time-to-market. Capitalizing on this momentum, we are advancing an autonomous AI insurance agent assistant, currently in alpha-stage for internal testing. The platform is designed to automate standardized advisory tasks across the insurance customer journey. It will structurally lower customer acquisition costs while freeing up human agents' time to focus more on higher-value client relationship development activities.

Extending All-in-AI Beyond Financial Services: A Capital-Light Ecosystem for Structural AI Growth

Yiren Digital is expanding its All-in-AI strategy through strategic minority investments in high-growth AI startups, further extending its ecosystem. The Company is leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure and operational experience gained from serving over 14 million cumulative credit customers and more than 2 million insurance customers to support ecosystem partners and emerging AI-native initiatives. By focusing on AI-native verticals where results and benefits drive value, such as AI-enabled learning, interactive entertainment, and autonomous services, this capital-light approach enables the Company to capture structural AI growth while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and limiting execution risk.

According to IDC (International Data Corporation) research, active AI agents deployed by Chinese enterprises are projected to grow at a ~135% CAGR through 2031. This rapid expansion will increasingly favor companies with integrated, agent-orchestrated operating systems over those relying on fragmented point solutions, a trend that aligns with Yiren Digital's architecture and strategy. By unifying intelligence, decision-making, and execution across its proprietary stack, from the Zhiyu foundation model to the ZhiNao AgentOS, Yiren Digital has built a highly scalable architecture. Paired with disciplined capital allocation and a stabilizing credit environment in 2026, this cohesive system is positioned to drive renewed revenue and margin momentum in the periods ahead, supported by continued deployment of agent-driven workflows across its core businesses.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and global markets. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. Following the regulatory filing of its in-house developed Large Language Model Zhiyu, and the significant enhancement of its MagiCube Agent platform, Yiren Digital is establishing a new growth engine to accelerate its evolution into an AI-native, multi-industry operating platform extending beyond traditional financial services. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and assessments of current market and operating conditions. These statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (the "Company"), and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, significant fluctuations in loan origination volumes, changes in credit performance and delinquency trends, variations in take rates and monetization efficiency, availability and cost of funding, and the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated financial results or previously issued guidance.

In addition, the Company operates in a highly regulated industry in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"), and its business is materially affected by the evolving regulatory framework applicable to credit facilitation, consumer finance, online lending-related services, data security, and financial risk management. Regulatory policies and implementation measures in these areas have undergone, and may continue to undergo, significant and rapid changes, including changes in interpretation and enforcement.

Such regulatory developments may include, but are not limited to, adjustments to risk retention and capital requirements, restrictions on pricing, interest rates, or service fees, enhanced consumer protection and compliance obligations, data privacy and cybersecurity requirements, and limitations on certain business models or partnership structures. These measures may materially impact the Company's ability to originate loans, maintain relationships with funding partners, price its services competitively, or sustain historical revenue and profitability levels.

Furthermore, the timing, scope, and enforcement intensity of regulatory changes in the PRC are often uncertain and may vary across regions and over time. Such uncertainty may result in increased compliance costs, operational constraints, and strategic adjustments, and may also affect funding partner behavior, borrower demand, and overall industry liquidity.

In addition, shifts in regulatory policy and market expectations may adversely affect investor sentiment and capital market conditions for the industry, potentially resulting in reduced loan facilitation volumes, increased volatility in financial performance, and pressure on margins.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in regulatory policies or enforcement practices, macroeconomic conditions, borrower credit behavior, funding partner participation, competitive dynamics, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no, and expressly disclaims any, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Yiren Digital