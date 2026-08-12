Yiren Digital's AI-Enabled Fraud Detection Framework Helped Avoid RMB165 Million in Potential Fraud-Related Losses in 2025

Hawkeye and DiTing helped prevent RMB165M (approximately US$23M) in fraud losses in 2025, reinforcing Yiren Digital's credit-risk discipline

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets, today announced that its AI-powered fraud detection systems intercepted 10,300 fraudulent borrowers across 14,500 cases in 2025, helping avoid RMB165 million (US$23 million) in fraud-related losses and demonstrating how enterprise AI can strengthen credit-risk management through AI-led fraud detection and intelligent decision-making.

As part of its broader "All-in-AI" strategy, Yiren Digital has established a proactive AI risk management framework spanning pre-loan, in-loan and post-loan processes. The framework combines the Company's Hawkeye fraud detection system, the DiTing intelligent decision-making platform, risk models, data analysis and specialist review to identify suspicious activity, improve underwriting quality and support timely intervention.

"Risk management is one of the clearest examples of how AI can create measurable value across highly regulated financial services," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "Our third-generation AI fraud detection technology represents a significant advancement in financial risk management, enabling more adaptive and precise detection while continuously responding to emerging fraud patterns. Built on years of innovation, this advanced platform is now available as an exportable service, enabling financial institutions and fintech companies to deploy enterprise-grade fraud protection without massive infrastructure investment."

Yiren Digital uses a monitoring-analysis-response-review process to track asset quality, compliance dynamics and other risk indicators, trigger warnings when specified thresholds are reached, and coordinate responses across risk control, legal and other functions, supporting more proactive portfolio risk management.

Its proprietary DiTing system applies AI models to analyze multidimensional information, including credit reports, user behavior and other authorized data, supporting fraud identification, refined credit-risk assessment and more consistent credit decisions. Hawkeye uses accumulated fraud cases and structured feedback to update screening rules and strengthen future detection.

Yiren Digital's AI Fraud Protection at Scale

Fraud losses avoided: In 2025, the Company intercepted 10,300 fraudulent borrowers across 14,500 cases, helping avoid RMB165 million (US$23 million) in losses.

In 2025, the Company intercepted 10,300 fraudulent borrowers across 14,500 cases, helping avoid RMB165 million (US$23 million) in losses. Cumulative fraud intelligence: As of the end of 2025, the Company's proprietary blacklist database contained approximately 800 million records. Hawkeye and DiTing had cumulatively identified more than 500,000 suspected fraudulent borrowers and 41,993 malicious actors associated with black-market operations.

As of the end of 2025, the Company's proprietary blacklist database contained approximately 800 million records. Hawkeye and DiTing had cumulatively identified more than 500,000 suspected fraudulent borrowers and 41,993 malicious actors associated with black-market operations. High-volume screening: DiTing supports AI-driven risk decisions with daily capacity to screen approximately 30,000 potentially risky credentials. Related document and identity-verification tools identify approximately 1,500 counterfeit documents and more than 1,000 video- fraud cases each day.

DiTing supports AI-driven risk decisions with daily capacity to screen approximately 30,000 potentially risky credentials. Related document and identity-verification tools identify approximately 1,500 counterfeit documents and more than 1,000 video- cases each day. Human oversight and governance: Hawkeye analyzes fraud -risk events using historical cases, risk-assessment results and algorithmic rules, and generates virtual work orders for fraud detection specialists. Automated identification is combined with human review to support consistent, reviewable decisions in higher-risk cases.

The Company's fraud detection capabilities are built on its proprietary enterprise AI architecture, including the MagiCube 2.0 multi-agent platform, which provides common infrastructure for enterprise AI deployment across risk management and other core business functions, allowing proven AI capabilities to be deployed more efficiently across the organization.

These production AI deployments illustrate how Yiren Digital is applying enterprise AI beyond workflow automation to strengthen credit-risk management, improve fraud detection, enhance credit decision-making and help reduce potential fraud-related losses across regulated financial services.

Going forward, Yiren Digital will continue strengthening AI-enabled credit-risk management and governance across its credit and insurance operations, while enhancing model monitoring, explainability and human oversight across regulated business lines to support long-term asset quality, operational resilience and responsible AI deployment.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. Following the regulatory filing of its in-house developed Large Language Model Zhiyu, and the significant enhancement of its MagiCube Agent platform, Yiren Digital is establishing a new growth engine to accelerate its evolution into an AI-native, multi-industry operating platform extending beyond traditional financial services. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

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SOURCE Yiren Digital Ltd.