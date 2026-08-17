YMX's Adam Buttgenbach Honored as Fleet Innovator Amid Growing Focus on Optimized and Autonomous Yard Operations

Industry recognition reflects the expanding need for EV fleets, tech-enabled operations, and autonomy across the transportation, warehousing and yard ecosystem

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national provider of integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, announced today that Vice President of Fleet Strategy and Loss Prevention Adam Buttgenbach has been recognized as a 2026 Truck Fleet Innovator by Heavy Duty Trucking.

Prior to joining YMX Logistics, Buttgenbach served as Global Procurement Director, Fleet Transformation at PepsiCo, where he led enterprise fleet transformation initiatives across one of the world's largest commercial fleets.

YMX's Adam Buttgenbach Honored as Truck Fleet Innovator

Buttgenbach was honored for his leadership in making emerging technology work in the real world across a wide range of fleet applications, from EV yard tractors to autonomous over-the-road Class 8 vehicles. The recognition comes as leading supply chain organizations look beyond the promise of individual technologies and focus instead on how transportation, warehousing and yard operations can work together as part of a connected logistics ecosystem.

"Our team is incredibly proud to see Adam recognized as a Truck Fleet Innovator," said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. "His recognition reflects a fundamental shift taking place across the industry. Companies are ready to move beyond pilots and start creating measurable operational value at scale. Adam's vision and experience are delivering significant impact to our customers and helping YMX bridge the gap between fleet strategy, emerging technologies, and real-world execution."

Throughout his career, Buttgenbach has led large-scale fleet and equipment organizations with responsibility for more than 110,000 assets globally and billion-dollar capital investment portfolios. His work includes helping deploy electric vehicles at scale, collaborating with manufacturers on development programs, and evaluating the broader ecosystem required for successful adoption, including charging infrastructure, maintenance requirements, supplier support, and long-term operating costs.

"I ask a simple question when navigating the logistics technology landscape: 'Where does this technology actually fit?'" explained Buttgenbach. "The best use cases are the ones that improve safety, efficiency, sustainability, or maximize service performance for customers. Whether you're evaluating electrification, automation, artificial intelligence, or other emerging technologies, the starting point should always be understanding your operation and identifying the outcomes you're building for."

"This award also reflects the growing recognition that innovation doesn't stop at the entry gate or start at the warehouse door," added Yearling. "The future of supply chain performance depends on connecting transportation, warehousing, and yard operations into a more intelligent, orchestrated system. As these worlds continue to converge, the yard is becoming one of the most important opportunities for operational transformation."

About YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in integrated yard logistics, including spotting and shuttling services, gate management, trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions. Through its Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX helps enterprise shippers improve visibility, execution, safety, sustainability and operational performance across complex distribution and manufacturing networks. For more information, visit ymxlogistics.com.

Heavy Duty Trucking

HDT reaches more than 115,000 executives at commercial truck fleets (Classes 1-8) and over 4,000 truck and trailer dealership managers. The magazine traces its beginnings back to the beginning days of trucking in the early 1900s and a regional publication called Western Drayman & Warehouseman. Over the years HDT became the unquestioned editorial leader in the field, consistently giving readers unbiased, analytical reporting on major issues such as the latest EPA diesel emissions standards, the corrosive dangers of newfangled road de-icers, employee drug testing, counterfeit parts, fuel quality problems, driver fatigue, the highway funding debate, the fuel price crisis and more.

Truckinginfo.com

Truckinginfo.com offers daily news and in-depth information on equipment, operations, regulations, environmental issues, and more. It's the flagship of HDT's online and digital media offerings, which also include e-mail newsletters, webinars, HDT's Headline News, blogs, video, and more.

For more information, contact:

Becky Boyd

Mobile: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics