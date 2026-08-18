YNS Skin Care Advances Physician-Formulated Skincare With PharmD Expertise and Facial Cosmetic Surgery Insight

Kristen Flaharty, PharmD, and facial cosmetic surgeon Patrick M. Flaharty, MD, FAACS, bring pharmaceutical formulation expertise and decades of clinical experience to a science-informed approach to healthy aging and skincare.

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers today face an increasingly crowded skincare market filled with new products, trending ingredients, complex routines, and claims that can make it difficult to determine what truly belongs in a daily skincare regimen.

YNS Skin Care is taking a more focused approach. The established skincare brand is entering its next chapter with an increased emphasis on pharmaceutical formulation expertise, physician insight, purposeful ingredient selection, and practical skincare.

YNS Cosmeceutical Skincare

Helping guide that direction are Kristen Flaharty, PharmD, and her husband, Patrick M. Flaharty, MD, FAACS, a board-certified ophthalmologist and dual fellowship-trained facial cosmetic surgeon. Together, they bring complementary perspectives to YNS Skin Care: Kristen's background in pharmaceutical formulation and product development and Dr. Patrick Flaharty's decades of clinical experience in facial aging and aesthetic medicine.

"Consumers have access to more skincare products and information than ever before, but more doesn't necessarily mean better," said Kristen Flaharty. "Our philosophy is to be thoughtful about formulation and ingredients and to create products that make sense as part of a consistent skincare routine."

Where Formulation Science Meets Clinical Experience

Kristen Flaharty brings a pharmaceutical perspective to YNS Skin Care through her experience in formulation, ingredient selection, product development, and pharmaceutical science. As a PharmD, her role provides the brand with expertise that extends beyond skincare marketing into the science behind how products are formulated.

Dr. Patrick Flaharty adds a complementary clinical perspective. With more than two decades of experience in aesthetic medicine and more than 20,000 facial aesthetic procedures performed, he has spent much of his career evaluating facial aging and helping patients understand the range of options available for maintaining and restoring a more youthful appearance.

Together, their backgrounds provide YNS Skin Care with an unusual combination of pharmaceutical formulation expertise and firsthand clinical experience with facial aging.

"Skincare is one part of a much larger picture when we talk about facial aging," said Dr. Patrick Flaharty. "There are things topical products can accomplish and things they cannot. Having both clinical and formulation expertise involved allows us to be thoughtful about where skincare fits and to maintain realistic expectations about what a daily skincare regimen should accomplish."

A More Purposeful Approach to Skincare

That philosophy aligns naturally with the foundation of YNS Skin Care, which has long emphasized streamlined routines rather than requiring consumers to use a large collection of products.

Instead of following every new ingredient trend, the brand focuses on purposeful formulations designed to work together as part of a practical daily regimen.

The approach is increasingly relevant as consumers become more educated about skincare ingredients and more interested in understanding the expertise behind the brands and products they purchase.

Kristen Flaharty believes the next evolution of skincare will involve greater transparency and a stronger connection between formulation decisions and the expertise of the people making them.

"Consumers should be able to understand who is behind a skincare brand, how products are developed, and the philosophy guiding those decisions," she said. "With YNS, we have an opportunity to combine an established skincare philosophy with pharmaceutical formulation expertise and physician insight. We believe that creates a very strong foundation for the future."

Building the Next Chapter of YNS Skin Care

As YNS Skin Care continues to evolve, Kristen and Dr. Patrick Flaharty plan to further integrate pharmaceutical and clinical perspectives into the brand while expanding educational resources around skincare ingredients, healthy aging, and practical skincare.

For Dr. Patrick Flaharty, who has spent more than 20 years working with patients concerned about facial aging, education is particularly important in a marketplace where the differences between skincare, minimally invasive treatments, and surgical procedures can easily become blurred.

"There is a tremendous amount of information available to consumers today, but not all of it provides realistic context," he said. "We want to help people better understand skincare and make informed decisions about what belongs in their routine."

For Kristen Flaharty, the goal is equally straightforward: make the reasoning behind skincare clearer rather than making skincare more complicated.

"There is so much noise in skincare right now," she said. "We want YNS to be a brand people can turn to for thoughtfully formulated products and straightforward information grounded in genuine formulation and clinical expertise."

About YNS Skin Care

YNS Skin Care is a skincare brand focused on purposeful formulations and streamlined daily skincare. Guided by the pharmaceutical formulation expertise of Kristen Flaharty, PharmD, and the clinical perspective of facial cosmetic surgeon Patrick M. Flaharty, MD, FAACS, YNS Skin Care combines formulation science and physician insight to support a thoughtful approach to healthy-looking skin and aging.

About Kristen Flaharty, PharmD

Kristen Flaharty, PharmD, brings a background in pharmaceutical formulation, ingredient selection, and product development to YNS Skin Care. Her pharmaceutical expertise helps guide the brand's approach to thoughtful formulation, product development, and skincare education.

About Patrick M. Flaharty, MD, FAACS

Patrick M. Flaharty, MD, FAACS, is a board-certified ophthalmologist and dual fellowship-trained facial cosmetic surgeon with more than two decades of experience in aesthetic medicine. Having performed more than 20,000 facial aesthetic procedures, Dr. Flaharty brings extensive clinical experience in facial aging and rejuvenation to the physician perspective behind YNS Skin Care.

Media Contact

Kristen Flaharty, PharmD

239-592-5144

ynsskincare.com

SOURCE YNS Cosmeceutical Skincare