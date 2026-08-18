YogaRenew Debuts Programming to Learn Meditation

Learn How to Meditate with YogaRenew's New "Intro To Meditation" Course

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YogaRenew —the global leader in online yoga teacher training—recently launched "Intro To Meditation," a new beginner meditation course designed to teach practitioners how to meditate and help build a consistent meditation practice from scratch. The course, taught by Katonah Yoga teacher and Yoga Philosophy Scholar Ben Kalra, is now available on the YogaRenew app, giving beginners a simple, accessible way to learn how to meditate at their own pace.

The self-paced course begins with the fundamentals of how to meditate, answering the questions most beginners have before they ever sit down: what meditation actually is, where the practice comes from, how long a session should last, and what to do when the mind won't settle. From there, students learn how to set up a meditation space at home, establish a sustainable daily meditation practice, and overcome the common obstacles that cause new meditators to give up.

Students can explore eight foundational meditation techniques through a combination of instructional lessons and guided meditation sessions:

Anapana (Breath Awareness)

Pranayama

Metta (Loving-Kindness)

Japa (Mantra Repetition)

Trataka (Gazing)

Atma Vicara (Self-Inquiry)

Body Scan

Visualization

"I teach yoga, meditation, philosophy, and prāṇāyāma. I'm drawn to these practices because I live with an overactive mind and a sensitive nervous system. For many years, stress, anxiety, and depression shaped my experience," said Ben Kalra, instructor of the course. "Meditation and yoga offered practical tools that helped me build a steadier relationship with myself. What I share comes directly from my personal experience, as well as years of teaching and learning alongside my students. I'm here as a fellow practitioner sharing the tools and tips that have helped me along the way."

"Intro To Meditation" is included with a YogaRenew app subscription, which costs $84 for the annual plan or $11/month for a monthly plan. The app can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.

You can learn more about YogaRenew's app, online courses, teacher trainings, and instructors on yogarenew.com.

ABOUT YOGARENEW

YogaRenew is the international leader in online yoga teacher training. As a pioneer & innovator in online training, YogaRenew's mission is to make yoga education accessible and affordable to spread the teaching of yoga worldwide. YogaRenew's yoga teacher trainers are world class leaders in their respective fields, and the courses go deeper than simple practice to better enable students as passionate business leaders. The YogaRenew community is made up of students around the world who are friendly, supportive, kind, and are all looking to make a positive impact on both their own lives and the lives of others.

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SOURCE YogaRenew