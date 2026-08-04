You Can't Consume Your Way Out of AI Cost Opacity

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Permuta Technologies, Inc.

Aug 04, 2026, 16:40 ET

Government Needs to Manage AI Contracts Upfront

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta Technologies today published a white paper, "You Can't Consume Your Way Out of AI Cost Opacity," the 2nd in a Series of Whitepapers focused on AI and government, examining how AI pricing is shifting toward token- and consumption-based models and why that change matters for government acquisition, budgeting, and long-term contract control. Using Palantir as a case study, the paper argues that tokenization mechanics can turn AI from a predictable line item into a variable operating cost, potentially creating budget unpredictability, reduced cost transparency, ceiling pressure, source-selection complexity, and lock-in risk as AI becomes embedded in mission workflows. The paper concludes that the next phase of AI oversight in government will be defined not only by mission performance, but by whether agencies can understand and govern AI cost behavior once usage is operationally indispensable.

"AI can amplify mission outcomes, but tokenization can quietly amplify marginal costs and reduce visibility unless contracts are structured to preserve budget control," said Sig Behrens, CEO of Permuta," We have to govern it upfront."

About Permuta Technologies
Permuta Technologies is a readiness software company delivering mission critical solutions to federal, defense, and government organizations. Built on Microsoft technologies, Permuta's platform enables organizations to put the right people in the right place at the right time.

SOURCE Permuta Technologies, Inc.

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