Permuta Technologies, Inc. - Validating Competitive Advantage in Defense Workforce Management

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An independent industry analysis conducted by Hawkins Group (full report: https://rhawkinsgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Permuta-Industry-Comparison-rdhjr.pdf) affirms that Permuta's DefenseReady™ platform delivers a differentiated, enterprise-grade solution purpose-built for Department of Defense human capital and workforce management requirements. The report benchmarks DefenseReady against leading alternatives and confirms its compliance with stringent federal and defense security standards, deep Microsoft ecosystem integration, and comprehensive HCM/WFM functionality aligned to military operational needs.

Importantly, the comparison highlights DefenseReady's lower total cost of ownership relative to legacy and custom-built systems—demonstrating measurable fiscal efficiency alongside operational effectiveness. By consolidating readiness, talent management, compliance, and workforce analytics within a single secure platform, DefenseReady reduces system fragmentation, improves data integrity, and enhances command-level visibility across the force.

"We are incredibly proud that this report from Hawkins Group validates Permuta's Readiness solution, DefenseReady™, as a leader in modernizing and advancing the Department of Defense's core objectives," stated Permuta CEO Siegfried "Sig" Behrens. "DefenseReady is not simply supporting transformation… it is driving it. Our platform directly optimizes readiness, enhances operational capability, and improves efficiency across the DoD, while strengthening talent management to improve outcomes such as recruitment, development, and long-term retention. By addressing the complex challenges of modern military human capital management with innovation, precision, and measurable impact, we are helping the Department build and sustain a more capable, mission-ready force."

Strategic Vision for Readiness

Beyond validating current capabilities, the analysis underscores Permuta's strong foundation for continued advancement of its readiness solutions. As the DoD accelerates modernization initiatives, DefenseReady is positioned to expand enterprise integration, strengthen workforce analytics, and enhance data-driven decision support across operational and administrative domains.

This independent validation reinforces Permuta Technologies, Inc.'s role as a strategic partner in defense workforce transformation—delivering secure, scalable, and mission-aligned systems designed to meet the evolving demands of modern military operations.

About Permuta

Permuta Technologies Inc. (www.permuta.com), is a privately owned software manufacturer which creates on-premises, cloud-hosted, and SaaS software, and AI, tailored for military and civilian organizations. With deep experience in the government, Permuta understands the challenges agencies face to protect and meet mission-critical initiatives. As a trusted leader in delivering solutions built and designed for government, Permuta is committed to increasing effectiveness and readiness so agencies can confidently execute their mission. Their products, built on the Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365 are the only solutions in the market that cover all federal readiness management needs in one system, including force readiness, training, performance and asset management, medical readiness, mission planning and more.

