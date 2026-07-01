Young Innovations Appoints Rebecca Whitney as Chief Executive Officer

ALGONQUIN, Ill., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Innovations, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of dental supplies and equipment, announced the appointment of Rebecca Whitney as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Whitney will lead the company's executive team across Young's portfolio of brands, overseeing strategy, operations, and continued growth across the organization.

Whitney brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the medical technology sector, spanning both high-growth and global organizations. She is recognized for her customer-focused approach to innovation, strategic portfolio management, and her ability to build and lead high-performing, cross-functional teams.

Whitney has more than a decade of experience in Spine and Orthopedics and has held senior leadership roles at BD Medical, Covidien, GE Healthcare, Zimmer Biomet, and ZimVie. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Highridge Medical, where she led the successful launch and growth of one of the world's largest privately held spine companies.

"Rebecca is a dynamic and proven leader with a strong track record of driving growth, advancing innovation, and building exceptional teams," said David Butler, Young Innovations' Chairman of the Board. "Her experience scaling organizations, integrating acquisitions, and partnering with clinicians to bring meaningful solutions to market makes her the ideal choice to lead Young into its next chapter."

Whitney added, "I am honored to join Young Innovations at such an exciting time in its evolution. The company has a strong foundation, a talented team, and a clear opportunity to expand its impact. I look forward to working closely with employees, customers, and partners to build on this momentum and deliver innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes."

Whitney's experience includes successfully leading both organic and acquisition-driven growth initiatives, advancing new technologies in partnership with key opinion leaders, and expanding access to care through patient education and advocacy. She has also worked extensively across both direct and independent distributor channels to effectively deliver solutions to clinicians and the patients they serve.

Whitney holds a bachelor's degree in organizational communication and an MBA from the University of Utah. She is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Young Innovations

Young Innovations is a leading manufacturer, distributor and educator across the oral healthcare industry dedicated to developing and supplying innovative solutions that connect good oral health to good overall health. Young's mission is to create A Lifetime of Oral Health™ for dental professionals and their patients and is committed to strengthening the dental community by empowering clinicians to practice at the top of their license.

To learn more about Young Innovations, visit younginnovations.com, and connect with Young on social media: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Nicky Weskerna

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SOURCE Young Innovations